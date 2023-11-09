Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live to an IMF panel on monetary policy

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Thursday to a monetary policy panel presented by the International Monetary Fund.

The U.S. central bank leader's remarks follow a Fed decision last week to hold benchmark policy rates at their current level, in a target range between 5.25%-5.5%. However, Powell has cautioned that should inflation persist, he won't hesitate to push for higher rates.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Other global central banks have been following the Fed's lead, indicating lately that they consider inflation too high but are conscious of the risks in pushing policy too hard. The U.S. economy has grown strongly despite a series of 11 rate hikes since March 2022.

Markets largely expect that the Fed is done. The probability of a hike at the Federal Open Market Committee's December meeting is less than 10%, according to market pricing gauged by the CME Group. In fact, markets expect the Fed to start cutting in 2024, possibly as soon as June.

Read more

Key Fed inflation gauge rose 0.3% as expected in September; spending tops estimate

Jamie Dimon rips central banks for being '100% dead wrong' on economic forecasts

Powell says inflation is still too high and lower economic growth is likely needed to bring it down



Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.