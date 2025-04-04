Money Report

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on interest rates and tariffs

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference, following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 11:25 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Friday to the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing conference in Arlington, Va.

The central bank leader's appearance, including prepared remarks and a question and answer session after, comes at a time of heightened market uncertainty regarding President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs against U.S. trading partners.

In March, the Fed voted to hold its benchmark interest rate steady while noting the issues over trade policy. Other Fed officials in recent days have expressed support for staying in a holding pattern until policy issues become clearer, though markets are pricing in four or five cuts this year.

Read more:
Federal Reserve is unlikely to rescue markets and economy from tariff turmoil anytime soon
Trump's tariff gambit will raise the stakes for an economy already looking fragile
JPMorgan raises recession odds for this year to 60%

