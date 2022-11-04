Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum: Watch the Recap

By CNBC.com staff,CNBC

CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum took place on Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. London time.

The special live event took place ahead of the all-important COP27, or 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. It was a dialogue between speakers and CNBC reporters about the most pressing questions on the energy crisis, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and how governments and industries have responded to earlier goals. It focused on three crucial pillars: Regulation & Responsibility, Future Power, and Industry Response.

Watch the recap and check out the rundown below.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Regulation & Responsibility

The time for radical action is now, but the corporate world often struggles to move beyond commitments and sustainability initiatives and affect real transformation. The challenge has been compounded by the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. CNBC breaks down how these global events have impacted green policies and initiatives, and whether they have been disruptors or accelerators.

  • 10:00 Alice Hill, Senior Energy Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations, Former Special Assistant to President Obama
  • 10:03 Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA
  • 10:07 Sabrina Elba, Goodwill Ambassador, IFAD
  • 10:12 Achim Steiner, Administrator, United Nations Development Programme

Money Report

news 4 hours ago

Supreme Court Leaked Landmark Case Years Before Roe Was Overturned, Ex-Abortion Activist Says in New Report

news 4 hours ago

These Are the 5 Traits Daters Say Are More Important Than Physical Attraction, According to a Recent Survey From Match

Future Power

There is a renewed sense of urgency as the world grapples with its transition to cleaner energy. The war in Ukraine and consequent energy crisis has pushed governments and businesses to seek alternatives to fossil fuels. Is this an opportunity to accelerate investment in clean energy? Or will compromises be struck in order to guarantee stable supplies?

  • 10:15 Arjan Meijer, CEO, Embraer Commercial Aircraft
  • 10:15 Pal Kildemo, CFO, Hydro
  • 10:15 Marta Martinez Queimadelos, CEO, Cero Generation

Industry Response

As companies across the world promote their green credentials, it is imperative they are held accountable for the targets and promises they have set. Are their goals achievable and what are the consequences if targets are not met? How much have they adapted their net zero ambitions in light of higher energy prices?

  • 10:30 Tuuli-Anna Tiuttu, CEO and Co-Founder, SDG Monitor
  • 10:37 Dr Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group
  • 10:45 Thomas Schulz, CEO, Bilfinger
  • 10:45 Paul Keel , CEO, Smiths Group
  • 11:00 Livia Firth, Co-Founder, Creative Director, Eco-Age
  • 11:10 Nico Rosberg  CNBC ESG Council Member

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us