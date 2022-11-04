CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum: Watch the Recap

CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum took place on Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. London time.

The special live event took place ahead of the all-important COP27, or 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference. It was a dialogue between speakers and CNBC reporters about the most pressing questions on the energy crisis, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, and how governments and industries have responded to earlier goals. It focused on three crucial pillars: Regulation & Responsibility, Future Power, and Industry Response.

Watch the recap and check out the rundown below.

Regulation & Responsibility

The time for radical action is now, but the corporate world often struggles to move beyond commitments and sustainability initiatives and affect real transformation. The challenge has been compounded by the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis. CNBC breaks down how these global events have impacted green policies and initiatives, and whether they have been disruptors or accelerators.

10:00 Alice Hill, Senior Energy Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations, Former Special Assistant to President Obama

10:03 Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA

10:07 Sabrina Elba, Goodwill Ambassador, IFAD

10:12 Achim Steiner, Administrator, United Nations Development Programme

Future Power

There is a renewed sense of urgency as the world grapples with its transition to cleaner energy. The war in Ukraine and consequent energy crisis has pushed governments and businesses to seek alternatives to fossil fuels. Is this an opportunity to accelerate investment in clean energy? Or will compromises be struck in order to guarantee stable supplies?

10:15 Arjan Meijer, CEO, Embraer Commercial Aircraft

Pal Kildemo, CFO, Hydro

Marta Martinez Queimadelos, CEO, Cero Generation

Industry Response

As companies across the world promote their green credentials, it is imperative they are held accountable for the targets and promises they have set. Are their goals achievable and what are the consequences if targets are not met? How much have they adapted their net zero ambitions in light of higher energy prices?

10:30 Tuuli-Anna Tiuttu, CEO and Co-Founder, SDG Monitor

10:37 Dr Anish Shah, MD & CEO, Mahindra Group

10:45 Thomas Schulz, CEO, Bilfinger

Paul Keel , CEO, Smiths Group

11:00 Livia Firth, Co-Founder, Creative Director, Eco-Age