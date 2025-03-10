Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch BlackRock CEO Larry Fink speak live after deal to purchase Panama ports

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Larry Fink, BlackRock CEO speaks on CNBC’s Squawk Box outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 23, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC 

[The stream is slated to start at 2:20 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is scheduled to speak Monday at S&P Global's CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, Texas.

BlackRock agreed earlier this month to purchase a 90% stake in the Panama Ports Company, which operates the ports of Balboa and Cristobal in the Central American nation. BlackRock is buying the majority stake from Hong Kong's CK Hutchinson for $22.8 billion.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The BlackRock deal comes as President Donald Trump has threatened to take control of the Panama Canal. Trump has called CK Hutchinson's controlling stake in the ports a national security threat.

The president praised the deal during his March 4 address to a joint session of Congress.

"My administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we've already started doing it," Trump said. "Just today, a large American company announced they are buying both ports around the Panama Canal."

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Tesla shares plunge 14%, head for worst day in five years

news 23 mins ago

If you do this 1 thing, you're a better boss than most, CEO says: It only takes a few seconds and builds ‘so much motivation'

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us