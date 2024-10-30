Money Report

Volkswagen profit plunges 42% in third quarter amid sweeping overhaul plans

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

A Volkswagen automobile factory stands on October 28, 2024 in Osnabrueck, Germany. 
Sean Gallup | Getty Images
  • Operating profit fell to 2.86 billion euros ($3.1 billion), while third quarter sales revenues slipped 0.5% year on year to around 78.5 billion euros.
  • The third quarter results come after Volkswagen last month cut its 2024 annual outlook for the second time in just a few months.
  • Volkswagen has been in hot water in recent months, warning of potential plant closures in Germany and scrapping a slew of labor agreements with local workers in September.

German automaker Volkswagen on Wednesday reported a 42% drop in operating profit in the third quarter.

Vehicle sales fell 8.3% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same time period a year earlier, Volkswagen said.

Net liquidity across the Volkswagen Group stood at negative 160.6 billion euros at the end of September 2024, it said. The company's net liquidity stood at negative 147.4 billion euros at the end of 2023.

Volkswagen on Wednesday said that its results across the first three quarters of the year were impacted by higher fixed costs and restructuring efforts. Operating profit between January and September of this year was 21% lower on an annual basis.

Arno Antlitz, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Volkswagen Group, said the performance reflected a "challenging market environment" and highlighted the importance of ongoing performance programs across the company.

The third quarter results come after Volkswagen last month cut its 2024 annual outlook for the second time in just a few months. At the time, the car maker said it was expecting a profit margin of around 5.6% for the year, along with a 0.7% drop in sales to 320 billion euros. Those figures were left unchanged on Wednesday.

Volkswagen has been in hot water in recent months, warning of potential plant closures in Germany and scrapping a slew of labor agreements with local workers in September. The company also said it would end its employment protection agreement, which has been in place for its German workforce since 1994.

On Monday, the Volkswagen works council said the company's management was planning widespread pay cuts and layoffs, as well as the closure or size reduction of all of its German plants.

In response, Volkswagen reiterated the need for restructuring and said that it would present plans for work cost cuts during a round of negotiations about the labor agreements, which is also taking place on Wednesday.

This breaking news story is being updated.

