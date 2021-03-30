Money Report

US Government Has Returned All the Oil It Stored for Companies When Prices Crashed Last Year

By Patti Domm, CNBC

Robert Nickelsberg/Liaison
  • The U.S. government returned 18.3 million barrels of oil to companies that had stored crude in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve when demand suddenly dried up a year ago.
  • The companies stored the fuel during an unprecedented period of volatility in the oil market.

The U.S. has returned 18.3 million barrels of oil temporarily stored in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve by energy companies that had rented space there when prices were crashing last year.

Oil prices briefly turned negative last year in an unprecedented period of volatility after the economy shut down and demand dried up.

On April 2, 2020, the Department of Energy said it would offer oil companies 30 million barrels of space.

The agency later announced it had rented space to nine companies for 23 million barrels of crude. The government charged them rent in oil.

When the announcement was made, oil was trading in the $20s per barrel, but less than three weeks later, West Texas Intermediate futures were negative by more than $37 per barrel.

Under the agreement, the oil was to be removed by March 31.

An Energy Department spokesperson told CNBC Tuesday that all of the oil was returned except for 1.2 million barrels paid as rent and another 1.5 million being held under a lease deal with the government of Australia.

Australia purchased the oil from a company that participated in the storage program.

The companies that stored oil in the reserve include Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Energy Transfer, Equinor Marketing and Trading, Mercuria Energy, MVP Holdings, Vitol, Atlantic Trading and Alon USA.

The current inventory in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is 638.1 million barrels. The Energy Department expects the reserve to have 628.1 million barrels at the end of May, following a Congressionally directed sale of 10 million gallons.

