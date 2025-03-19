Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Union sues Trump administration for shutting down student loan repayment plans

By Annie Nova, CNBC

The headquarters of the Department of Education on March 12, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee | Getty Images
  • The American Federation of Teachers is suing the U.S. Department of Education for shutting down access to affordable repayment plans for millions of student loan borrowers.

The American Federation of Teachers is suing the U.S. Department of Education for shutting down access to affordable repayment plans for millions of student loan borrowers.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The AFT, one of the country's biggest labor unions, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday over the Trump administration's decision to take down the applications for income-driven repayment plans.

"By effectively freezing the nation's student loan system, the new administration seems intent on making life harder for working people, including for millions of borrowers who have taken on student debt so they can go to college," said AFT President Randi Weingarten in a statement.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Congress created the first income-driven repayment plans in the 1990s to make federal student loan borrowers' bills more affordable. The plans limit people's monthly payments to a share of their discretionary income and cancel any remaining debt after a certain period, typically 20 years or 25 years.

More than 12 million people were enrolled in IDR plans as of September 2024, according to higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

The Education Dept. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

Bank of America's CEO says economic growth is ‘better than people think' and the Fed should stay on hold

news 27 mins ago

Zelenskyy says he will talk to Trump as Russia, Ukraine report overnight strikes

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us