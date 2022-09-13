Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

UN Warns World Is Entering ‘Uncharted Territories of Destruction' From Climate Crisis

By Emma Newburger, CNBC

Fayaz Aziz | Reuters
  • The United Nations is warning that the impacts of global climate change are entering "uncharted territories of destruction" as countries fail to set adequate targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
  • The report, compiled by the World Meteorological Organization, said climate-related disasters have increased fivefold over the past five decades and are costing $200 million a day.
  • U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited this year's floods in Pakistan, heat waves in Europe and record drought conditions in parts of the U.S. and China as failures to combat climate change and curb fossil fuel production.

The United Nations is warning that the impacts of global climate change are entering "uncharted territories of destruction" as countries fail to set adequate targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The report, compiled by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said climate-related disasters have increased fivefold over the past five decades and are costing $200 million a day.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited this year's floods in Pakistanheat waves in Europe and record drought conditions in parts of the U.S. and China as failures to combat climate change and curb fossil fuel production.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters. They are the price of humanity's fossil fuel addiction," Guterres said in a statement. "This year's United in Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territories of destruction ... . Yet each year we double-down on this fossil fuel addiction, even as the symptoms get rapidly worse."

The report, citing data collected by several U.N. agencies and partners, said global climate-mitigation pledges are insufficient to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement as concentrations of greenhouse gases continue to reach new highs.

The clean hydrogen energy economy was a dream. The climate bill could make it a reality this decade

California bans the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035

How Amazon is giving Rivian an edge in the EV race

Money Report

business 7 mins ago

Bond Yields Continue Climbing Following Market Tumble on Hot Inflation Reading

business 50 mins ago

EU Court Upholds Antitrust Ruling Against Google, Trims Fine to $4.12 Billion

Last year, nearly 200 nations came together at the U.N. global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, to unveil new pledges on methane gas pollution, deforestation and coal financing, among other things. But today's report said that global climate pledges for 2030 must be four times higher to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius and seven times higher to get on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Scientists said there's a 48% chance that the global temperature rise compared to preindustrial times will reach 1.5 degrees Celsius in the next five years. And there's a 93% percent chance that one year in the next five will experience record heat.

The report comes after a study published last week in the journal Science warned that a failure to mitigate global warming to the targets set by international accords will likely set off a slew of tipping points when changes in a major portion of the climate become irreversible. Tipping points include the loss of ice sheets in Greenland and West Antarctica and the death of coral reefs.

"It is more important than ever that we scale up action on early warning systems to build resilience to current and future climate risks in vulnerable communities," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us