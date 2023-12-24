Ultra-luxury Aman Resorts launches a more affordable brand called Janu. Here's what it costs

Few names exude "quiet luxury" like the ultra-luxe Aman Resorts.

Its hotels bear its moniker: from Amanoi in Vietnam, to Aman Sveti Stefan in Montenegro and the hotel that started it all — Amanpuri in Phuket, Thailand.

Fans of the brands — known as 'Aman Junkies' — are accustomed to paying its top-dollar rates, which start at $3,200 per night at Aman New York, which opened in August 2022.

However, travelers who don't want to spend this much will soon have another option.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Aman is set to open Janu Tokyo, the first hotel from its new more affordable sister brand, in March 2024.

Janu was created to respond to demand from a wider cohort of guests, said Aman CEO Vlad Doronin. It will mirror Aman hotels in service and design, but will have a "different pace and spirit," he said in a press release.

Inside Janu Tokyo

Janu Tokyo will have eight restaurants and a 4,000-square-meter wellness center equipped with a gym, a hydrotherapy and thermal area, cold and hot plunge pools and hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, according to the company.

Source: Janu

Janu Tokyo spans 13 floors and houses 122 rooms and suites, which are designed, like Aman hotels, with a focus on minimalism and symmetry.

The design has "a youthful energy, brimming with liveliness and playfulness that sets it apart from the poised and composed character of Aman," said Jean-Michel Gathy, the hotel's interior designer who also designed many Aman hotels, plus the Maldives' One&Only Reethi Rah and The St. Regis Lhasa in Tibet.

Most rooms come with a private balcony, overlooking Azabudai Hills, a new urban complex in the special ward of Minato City.

More affordable?

Nightly rates at Janu Tokyo start from $944, according to the company.

However, CNBC Travel was unable to find any rooms before August 2024 for less than $1,000. During the 2024 year-end peak season, rates for entry-level rooms jump to about $1,400 per night, excluding taxes, which is similar to the cost of an entry-level room at Amanoi in Vietnam during the same time period.

Twelve more Janu hotels are in the pipeline, according to the company, in places like in Saudi Arabia, Montenegro, Turks and Caicos, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Portugal, Thailand, Turkey and Maldives.