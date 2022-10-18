Explosions Reported in Cities Across Ukraine; Zelenskyy Urges Troops to Take More Russian Prisoners

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Tuesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Paula Bronstein | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned another barrage of Russian air strikes, calling on international allies to help Kyiv strengthen its air defense systems after a day of drone attacks on cities in which at least four people are known to have died.

Zelenskyy also urged Ukrainian troops to take more Russian prisoners, saying this would make it easier to free those held by Russia.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

His comments came shortly after Kyiv and Moscow carried out the largest prisoner swap of the war to date.

Meanwhile, a senior Russian health official reportedly said 13 people have died as a result of a military aircraft crash into a residential building in the southern Russian town of Yeysk.

Air strikes reported in several Ukrainian cities

Air strikes have been reported in several Ukrainian cities, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accuse Russia of terrorizing and killing civilians.

Zelenskyy said via Telegram that one person had been killed in a missile strike on a residential building in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine.

"Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best - terrorize and kill civilians," Zelenskyy said, according to Reuters. "The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account."

Meanwhile, Maria Avdeeva, a security analyst from Kharkiv, described the latest barrage of air strikes as a "massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities."

Avdeeva reported three strikes on an energy facility in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, two strikes at an energy infrastructure facility in Dnipro in central Ukraine and no electricity or water supplies in Zhytomyr in the north.

CNBC has not been able to independently verify this report.

— Sam Meredith

Zelenskyy urges Ukrainian forces to take more Russian prisoners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the country's forces to take more Russian prisoners in order to help free more Ukrainian troops.

His comments come shortly after Kyiv and Moscow carried out the largest prisoner swap of the war to date, exchanging a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women.

"I am grateful to all involved for this success, and I also thank all those who replenish our exchange fund, who ensure the capture of enemies," Zelenskyy said during his evening address to the nation.

"The more Russian prisoners we have, the sooner we will be able to free our heroes. Every Ukrainian warrior, every frontline commander should remember this," he added.

— Sam Meredith

Russian plane crash death toll rises to 13

A senior Russian health official said 13 people were killed after a Russian fighter plane crashed into a nine-story residential building in the southern Russian town of Yeysk, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

Videos and images published on social media on Monday showed a large fireball erupting from a residential building in the resort town, near the border with Ukraine.

Alexei Kuznetsov, Russian assistant health minister, told the news agency that 13 people had died as a result of the crash, including three children.

— Sam Meredith

EU approves Ukraine training mission, arms funds

Stephanie Lecocq | Reuters

The European Union approved a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and to provide around 500 million euros ($486 million) in extra funds to help buy weapons for the war-torn country.

The mission, which will have a headquarters in Brussels and be under the command of French naval officer Vice Adm. Herve Blejean, will initially run for two years with a budget of almost 107 million euros ($104 million).

EU headquarters said in a statement that the mission's aim is to allow the Ukrainian armed forces to "effectively conduct military operations," so that Ukraine can "defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians."

It said that the EU will provide "individual, collective and specialized training." Countries that aren't part of the bloc will be allowed to take part in the training effort. The aim initially is to train about 15,000 Ukrainian troops, chiefly in Poland and Germany

— Associated Press

Additional 4 million children pushed into poverty due to Russia's war, UNICEF says

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Russia's monthslong war in Ukraine coupled with rising inflation has pushed more of the world's children into poverty, according to a new report by UNICEF.

UNICEF, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, says an additional four million children across eastern Europe and Central Asia have been pushed into poverty, a 19% increase since 2021.

"Beyond the obvious horrors of war – the killing and maiming of children, mass displacement – the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine are having a devastating impact on children across eastern Europe and Central Asia," said Afshan Khan, UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

"Children all over the region are being swept up in this war's terrible wake. If we don't support these children and families now, the steep rise in child poverty will almost certainly result in lost lives, lost learning, and lost futures," Khan added.

— Amanda Macias

Kyiv and Moscow carry out largest prisoner swap of the war so far

Str | AFP | Getty Images

Moscow and Kyiv carried out one of the biggest prisoner swaps of the war so far, exchanging a total of 218 detainees, including 108 Ukrainian women, officials from both sides said.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian president's staff, said there were 12 civilians among the freed women.

"It was the first completely female exchange," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that 37 of the women had been captured after Russian forces took the giant Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol in May.

Separately, Ukraine's interior ministry said some of the women had been in jail since 2019 after being detained by pro-Moscow authorities in eastern regions. Earlier, the Russian-appointed head of one of the regions said Kyiv was freeing 80 civilian sailors and 30 military personnel.

Andriy Yermak | Ukraine's Presidential Office via Telegram | via Reuters

Stringer | Reuters

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | via Reuters

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | via Reuters

Stringer | Reuters

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | via Reuters

— Reuters

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Central Kyiv hit by kamikaze drone strikes; heavy fighting rages in two hot spots in eastern Ukraine