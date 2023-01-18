Ukraine's Zelenskyy Tells Davos Supplies of Western Tanks Must Outpace Another Russian Offensive

"Mobilization of the world must outpace a next military mobilization of our joint enemy," Zelenskyy said via videoconference.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said the supplies of Western tanks must outpace another Russian attack, reviving Kyiv's push for the delivery of heavily armored vehicles amid fears the Kremlin could soon launch a new mobilization drive.

"Mobilization of the world must outpace a next military mobilization of our joint enemy," Zelenskyy said via videoconference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"The supplying of Ukraine with air defense systems must outpace Russia's next missile attacks. The supplies of Western tanks must outpace another invasion of Russian tanks."

"The restoration of security and peace in Ukraine must outpace Russia's attacks on security and peace in other countries. A tribunal for military crimes must prevent new ones," Zelenskyy said.

His comments come amid speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be poised to announce another mobilization round.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank, said Tuesday that Putin may announce "a second mobilization wave in the coming days, possibly as soon as January 18."

Zelenskyy and senior Ukrainian officials have repeatedly urged Western allies to provide heavy military vehicles and weapons in order to help defeat Russia's nearly year-long onslaught.

Poland, France and the U.K. have recently pledged to send tanks to the Ukrainian military, while Finland says it could also donate a small number of German-made Leopard 2 tanks to help Kyiv protect itself.

Germany's government said last week, however, that it has no plans to provide Ukraine with the Leopard 2 tanks.

'Another horrible day for Ukraine'

Earlier on Wednesday, the three main figures of Ukraine's Interior Ministry died in a helicopter crash in a suburb of the capital Kyiv.

The helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building in Brovary with the cause of the crash being investigated.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, First Deputy Minister Yevhenii Yenin and the Interior Ministry's State Secretary Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed in the crash.

Ukrainian authorities said at least 14 people died in the crash. Initially, reports indicated 18 people had died in the crash, although this has since been revised.

Zelenskyy described the incident as a "tragedy" and led delegates at Davos in a minute's silence "to honor the memory of every person Ukraine has lost."

Separately, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska said at a news conference that it was "another horrible day for Ukraine."

— CNBC's Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report.