Ukraine war live updates: Russian strikes kill three in Donetsk, officials say; Ukraine destroys Russian landing ship in Black Sea

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.

Russian missile strikes on a town in the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region killed three people overnight, including one child, officials said.

Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin said 12 people were injured and a five-story building and a hospital building were destroyed in the town of Selydove.

The war-torn region has come under heavy shelling almost daily, according to reports by local officials, who also say Russia has been targeting critical infrastructure in the area. Russia has occupied just over half of Donetsk.

Separately, Ukraine's military said Wednesday it destroyed a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea, off the coast of occupied Crimea. CNBC was unable to independently verify the reports.

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers are continuing to debate the future of a major bill which would provide $61 billion for Ukraine. The national security act was approved by the Senate on Tuesday, but now faces the more difficult task of being approved in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he was confident the bill, which also provides assistance for Israel and U.S. allies in Asia-Pacific, could be passed. However, it remains strongly opposed by many Republicans, who say it has not included their demands for U.S. border security measures.

— Jenni Reid

Ukraine says it destroyed large Russian landing ship in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces destroyed the Russian Navy's Tsezar Kunikov large landing ship off the occupied peninsula of Crimea in the Black Sea on Wednesday, Kyiv's military said.

A Ukrainian news outlet published several videos showing a column of smoke rising over the sea off the southern coast of Crimea, as well as helicopters flying over the sea.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Ministry's intelligence unit, destroyed the Tsezar Kunikov large landing ship. It was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka at the time of the hit," the military said on the Telegram messaging app.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, which said earlier that it had destroyed six drones in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency said the Russian warship had been attacked with naval drones.

Ukraine has used uncrewed navy drones packed with explosives to attack Russian warships to try to drive them out of the western parts of the Black Sea, making it possible to open a shipping corridor along a traditionally key export route.

In December, Ukrainian cruise missiles struck another large Russian landing warship in Crimea.

— Reuters

Biden urges U.S. House to move ahead with $95 billion Ukraine aid bill

Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged the U.S. House of Representatives to quickly move ahead on a $95 billion aid package providing funds for foreign allies including Ukraine.

"If we do not stand against tyrants who seek to conquer or carve up their neighbors' territory, the consequences for America's national security will be significant," Biden said in a statement.

"Our allies and adversaries alike will take note. It is time for the House to take action and send this bipartisan legislation to my desk immediately so that I can sign it into law," he added.

Both the Senate and the House must approve the legislation before Biden can sign it into law.

— Karen Gilchrist

Schumer calls on U.S. House to pass Ukraine aid bill

Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday called on leaders of the House of Representatives to do the right thing and allow a vote on a $95 billion aid package providing funds for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Speaking hours after the Democratic-led Senate backed the bill in a pre-dawn vote, Schumer said he was confident the bill would pass the House with bipartisan support if there were a vote.

Both houses of Congress would have to approve the legislation before U.S. President Joe Biden can sign it into law.

— Karen Gilchrist

U.S. Senate passes Ukraine aid bill

The U.S. Senate voted early Tuesday to approve a $95 billion aid package providing funds for foreign allies including Ukraine, but its future remains uncertain amid intense lawmaker opposition.

The package includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel and $4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, along with facilities for humanitarian aid.

The bill passed by 70-29 in the Democrat-led chamber.

However, it must still pass the Republican-led House of Representatives, where it faces fierce opposition.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday said that the latest iteration of the bill had failed to meet Republican demands for border security provisions.

— Jenni Reid

