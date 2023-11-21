Ukraine war live updates: Russia says U.S. aid for Kyiv is a ‘calming pill'; Ukraine tells its people ‘we have to be strong'

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia's ambassador to the U.S. claimed Tuesday that the latest package of American military assistance for Kyiv is tantamount to a "calming pill" for the Ukrainian government, which he said was on the verge of collapse.

"The message about another American arms supply to the regime is nothing more than a calming pill prepared for [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelenskyy by overseas 'benefactors'," Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the United States, said on Telegram.

"The situation at the front and in the Ukrainian government is on the verge of complete collapse," he added.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Pentagon announced an additional package of military assistance for Kyiv of around $100 million on Monday. The aid includes anti-tank weapons and missiles for air defense systems.

Announcing the latest tranche of aid during a visit to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pledged the U.S.' long-term support for Ukraine despite concerns about the sustainability of such help.

In other news, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians they must be tenacious in the battle against Russia, as Kyiv commemorated recent public pro-Western uprisings.

'We have to be strong,' Ukraine says as it remembers uprisings

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians that they must be tenacious in the battle against Russia, as Kyiv commemorated pro-Western uprisings that cemented its split with Russia.

Celebrated as the "Day of Dignity and Freedom," Nov. 21 is a public holiday established to honor the beginning of two anti-Russian uprisings in Ukraine — the Revolution of 2004 and 2014's Revolution of Dignity that began with a wave of pro-European and anti-Russian protests, known as the Euromaidan or Maidan uprising, 10 years ago.

The 2013-2014 protests in Ukraine were a catalyst for Russia's annexation of Crimea in March 2014 and support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Sergei Supinsky | AFP | Getty Images

"10 years ago, we started a new page in the struggle. 10 years ago, Ukrainians launched their first counteroffensive. Against lawlessness, against the attempt to deprive us of our European future. Against our subjugation," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

"We fought and we are still fighting. Both in the center of the capital back then and on the outskirts of Bakhmut now. On Hrushevskoho Street then and near Kharkiv, near Kherson, near Avdiivka now ... We have to be strong. Because people believe in the strong only, and only the strong create the future. Only the strong can be united."

— Holly Ellyatt

Russia says new U.S. aid for Ukraine is a 'calming pill'

Russia's ambassador to the U.S. claimed on Tuesday that the latest package of American military assistance for Kyiv is tantamount to a "calming pill" for the Ukrainian government, which he said was on the verge of "complete collapse."

"The message about another American arms supply to the regime is nothing more than a calming pill prepared for [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelenskyy by overseas 'benefactors'," Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the United States, said on Telegram.

The comments came after the Pentagon announced an additional package of military assistance for Kyiv of around $100 million on Monday.

Mark Wilson | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The aid includes anti-tank weapons, artillery ammunition and another High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Announcing the latest tranche of aid during a visit to Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin pledged the U.S.' long-term support for Ukraine despite concerns about the sustainability of such help.

Russia poured scorn on the aid package, with Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. claiming Ukraine nevertheless faces defeat.

"It is important for the West to understand: Russia, which is fighting for its national interests and security, cannot be defeated on the battlefield. Any supply of Western weapons to a post-Soviet state is a prolongation of the agony of the bankrupt Kyiv regime," Antonov said.

— Holly Ellyatt

U.S. Defense Secretary Austin reaffirms 'steadfast support' for Kyiv

W.G. Dunlop | Reuters

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday reaffirmed Washington's "steadfast support for Ukraine," as he made a surprise visit to Kyiv, meeting with President Volodymy Zelenskyy and other senior officials.

"We, along with our allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs and long-term defense requirements," Austin wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

- Elliot Smith

Russia formally launches protest with Finland over border crossings

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it had spoken to Finland's ambassador to Russia and protested Finland's decision to close its borders to Russia over the weekend.

Finland's actions would impact tens of thousands of people in both countries, the ministry said in a Google-translated statement released on its website.

"The decision was made hastily, without any consultations with the Russian side, which had previously been an integral part of cooperation in ensuring the effective functioning of the joint border," the statement said.

It comes after Finland closed crossing points on its border to Russia to limit an influx of asylum seekers, which it has suggested were assisted by Russian authorities.

— Sophie Kiderlin

Yellen: Further Ukraine military aid 'critical' to U.S. national security

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Monday that passing legislation to provide further military aid to Ukraine is a "critical priority" for U.S. President Joe Biden and for national security.

The Biden administration is seeking Congressional approval for a $105 billion security aid package, but faces opposition from some Republican lawmakers. The bill remains in limbo while Congress is in recess over the next two weeks.

"We can't allow Ukraine to lose a battle on the home front because it lacks enough money to keep schoolteachers in the classroom and first responders on the job, when it's fighting valiantly on the battlefield, so Ukraine is utterly dependent on this aid," Yellen told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

She added that the U.S. needs to do its part alongside the European Parliament's 50 billion euro aid package approved to Ukraine over the next four years and the $15.6 billion funding facility supplied by the IMF.

"This aid is critical to the national security of America. If Putin were to win this brutal war in Ukraine, next we might see an attack in a NATO ally of ours. We need to stop this," Yellen said.

- Elliot Smith

Putin to speak at G20 virtual summit, state media reports

Turar Kazangapov | Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver remarks at a virtual G20 summit on Wednesday, Russian state TV reported, citing Putin's weekly schedule.

In a Telegram post, Rossiya state TV presenter Pavel Zarubin said that this would be the "first event in recent months" that will include both the Russian president and Western leaders.

Putin did not attend the last two G20 meetings in India in September and in Indonesia last year, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travelling in his place.

The Indian government confirmed in a statement on Sunday that Prime Minister Narenda Modi would chair a virtual summit on Wednesday in order to "take forward key, select outcomes / action points from the New Delhi Summit as well as review developments since then."

"The Virtual G20 Summit is also expected to push for effective implementation of various G20 decisions, including through relevant national and international platforms," it added.

India holds the G20 presidency until Nov. 30, after which it passes onto Brazil.

- Elliot Smith

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here:

Kyiv suffers second night of drone attacks; Zelenskyy calls for operational changes