Ukraine war live updates: Moscow remains silent on Kyiv's claims to have killed Black Sea Fleet commander, officers in strike

There has been a stony silence from Moscow after Ukraine's claims Monday that a missile strike it carried out on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol last Friday killed 34 Russian officers, including the commander of the fleet, and wounded 105 others.

Russia has not publicly commented on Ukraine's claims which, if proven, would represent a severe blow to Russia's naval command.

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces said on Telegram Monday that its strike meant that the headquarters could not be restored. It said the number of fatalities had been so high "given that the Minsk large landing ship was supposed to go on combat duty the next day, the personnel were present at the ship. Irreversible losses amounted to 62 occupiers."

CNBC was unable to immediately verify the information in the post and it's uncertain how Ukraine arrived at the figure for the Russian dead and wounded.

Russia senses weaknesses in Ukraine's global alliances

Ukraine is trying to keep its international backers close as the spillover effects of the war with Russia — as well as the thorny issues of diplomatic gaffes, conflict fatigue and elections — threaten to upset its alliances and damage support for its cause.

Opinion polls in both Europe and the U.S. carried out this summer show there has been an overall decline in support for measures backing Ukraine, particularly when it comes to additional funding and the supply of military equipment.

"Partisan divides appear to be emerging in both Europe and the U.S. on supporting Ukraine," geopolitical analysts at Teneo risk advisory noted Monday, adding that governments were mindful of prioritizing domestic politics and policies ahead of Ukraine, particularly as elections are on the horizon in a number of allied countries like Poland, Slovakia and the U.S.

Russia hits Ukrainian port and grain facilities in air strikes

Russia hit Ukrainian port infrastructure and grain storage facilities in an overnight drone strike on the grain exporting district of Izmail, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

Oleh Kiper, governor of the southern Odesa region which includes the Danube River ports of Izmail and Reni, said a border checkpoint building, storage facilities and more than 30 trucks and cars were damaged, and that two people had been hurt.

The Ukrainian military said operations at an international checkpoint had been suspended and vehicles were temporarily being rerouted. Ukraine's border service later identified the crossing point as Orlivka on the border with Romania.

The two-hour attack was the latest strike on Ukrainian grain and port facilities since July, when Russia quit a grain deal that had ensured safe Ukrainian shipments via the Black Sea to help combat a global food crisis.

Ukraine, a major global grain producer and exporter, has stepped up exports via the Danube since then.

"The enemy targeted the port and border infrastructure of the Danube," the general prosecutor's office said, publishing photos of wrecked grain silos and burning trucks. "Two truck drivers were injured as a result of the attack. Granaries, administrative buildings and freight vehicles were damaged."

The military said 26 of the 38 Iranian-made attack drones launched by Russia at Ukraine overnight had been shot down.

It said that in addition to the Odesa region, the Mykolaiv region, Kherson and Kirovohrad regions had also come under fire.

Kherson comes under heavy Russian shelling, leaving 6 dead

Six people have died and another 10 injured in Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, according to the head of the Kherson regional military administration.

Posting on Telegram, Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian forces had launched 93 attacks, including the firing of 491 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks and drones, over the past 24 hours.

He said the Russian military targeted residential quarters in the region, including educational institutions and administrative buildings as well as a dormitory, a pharmacy, a food industry enterprise and a market in Kherson.

"As a result of Russian aggression, 6 people died, 10 more were injured," he added. CNBC was unable to immediately verify the information in the post.

Russia denies that it targets civilian infrastructure, but residential buildings and energy infrastructure have been repeatedly hit over the course of the 19-month war.

Biden administration slaps trade curbs on China, Russian companies on national security grounds

The Biden administration slapped fresh trade curbs on 11 Chinese and five Russian companies Monday, targeting foreign actors seen as compromising national security and drawing Beijing's ire.

The U.S. accused Hong Kong-based exporter Asia Pacific Links; three Finnish freight, warehousing, and logistics companies; three Russian entities and a German industrial equipment producer of being embroiled in a scheme to flout U.S. export curbs by supplying drone components to the previously blacklisted Special Technology Center in St. Petersburg, Russia.

PM Orban says Hungary in no rush to ratify Sweden's NATO bid

Hungary is not in a hurry to ratify Sweden's NATO accession, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament on Monday, flagging a further delay in a process that has been stranded in parliament since July 2022.

"I wonder if there is something urgent that would force us to ratify Sweden's NATO bid. I cannot see any such circumstance," he said.

Ukraine claims Black Sea Fleet commander, officers killed in Crimea strike

Ukraine claimed Monday that a strike it carried out on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea killed 34 Russian officers, including the commander of the Russia's prized Black Sea Fleet.

"Another 105 occupiers were wounded. The headquarters building cannot be restored," Ukraine's Special Operations Forces said on Telegram Monday.

It said that the number of fatalities had been so high "given that the Minsk large landing ship was supposed to go on combat duty the next day, the personnel were present at the ship. Irreversible losses amounted to 62 occupiers," the post said.

CNBC was unable to immediately verify the information in the post and Russia has not responded to the latest claim by Ukraine.

Ukraine has targeted Russian military bases in Crimea repeatedly in recent months, its strikes on the Russian navy headquarters on Friday being one of the most audacious attacks. It also attacked Russian military facilities near Sevastopol last Wednesday, Thursday and on Saturday.

Russia's defense ministry said one serviceman was missing after the attack, revising an earlier statement that the man had been killed. Air defenses had downed a total of five missiles, the ministry said.

Russian attack on Odesa seen as revenge for Ukraine's attack on Crimea

Ukraine's defense forces said they see a large-scale attack on the port of Odesa as revenge for Ukraine's recent attack on the Russian naval headquarters in Crimea last Friday.

Russian missiles struck a hotel in Odesa last night," Ukraine's defense forces said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"A pathetic attempt at retaliation for our successful hit on the Russian Navy HQ in Sevastopol," the tweet added.

Odesa suffered what officials called "significant damage" in a large-scale Russian attack overnight.

Ukraine's southern defense forces said 19 Shahed-136/131 type attacking drones, 12 Kalibr missiles and two Onyx supersonic missiles were used in the attack on Odesa. It said its air defense forces had shot down 19 drones and 11 Kalibr missiles but port infrastructure was hit and granaries destroyed.

The attack came after two days of attacks on Russian-occupied Crimea. Ukraine hit the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol on Friday and then launched a missile attack on the city Saturday.

Poland tries to ease tensions with Ukraine

Poland's president appeared to soften Warsaw's recent rhetoric toward Ukraine after tensions rose in recent weeks between the allies and neighbors, particularly over grain imports.

"We need to get our emotions under control, because let's remember who will benefit most if the paths of Poland and Ukraine diverge. The consequences could be tragic," Polish President Andrzej Duda told a Polish newspaper Sunday.

Duda's comments come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared to suggest, when addressing the U.N. General Assembly last week in New York, that some of Ukraine's allies had feigned solidarity with Kyiv.

That comment appeared to prompt Poland's prime minister to state that Poland would no longer supply Kyiv with weapons, escalating tensions further.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters in the war, but tensions have grown recently over Ukraine's agricultural exports that have been transported via eastern Europe, with local farmers saying their own livelihoods have been affected by a glut of cheaper imports.

In an interview with a Polish newspaper on Sunday, Duda noted that Zelenskyy's comments at the U.N. General Assembly could have been down to stress.

"Let's not forget that Zelenskyy is under enormous pressure," he told Polish newspaper Super Express. "He is sending people to the front, often to their deaths."

Referring to defense spending, he said new equipment "must serve to strengthen the Polish army," before more can be sent to Ukraine. "We are not spending billions for us to suddenly give it away," he said.

"But that doesn't mean that we won't hand over armaments to Ukraine at all," he said, adding that "when the old equipment is replaced by modern equipment, I don't see a problem with sending that [old equipment] to the Ukrainians."

Zelenskyy seemed to attempt to dial down the rhetoric when he posted on Telegram a message thanking Poles for their support in the war, saying "thank you to all of Poland for the invaluable support and solidarity that helps defend the freedom of our entire Europe."

