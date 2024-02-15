13 Russian missiles shot down as Kyiv comes under fire; Zelenskyy vows to ‘clear the Black Sea'

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine's air force said it destroyed 13 out of 26 missiles launched by Russia in a Thursday morning attack, including one Iskander ballistic missile and 10 cruise missiles.

Officials in Kyiv meanwhile reported an overnight offensive on the capital, with missiles approaching from "different directions" and air alerts sounding for two hours. No casualties were reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that he held a meeting with top military brass, manufacturers and intelligence officials on countering the threat from Russian drones.

Around half of the country's electronic air defense and warfare systems are produced domestically, he said, adding that a ramp-up of production is needed. He touted the impact of the international drone coalition, which the Netherlands said Wednesday it would join.

Addressing the Wednesday report from the Ukrainian military that it sunk a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv's forces had increased security on the waterway, which is one of Ukraine's key trade routes.

"This is important. Step by step we will clear the Black Sea of Russian terrorist objects," Zelenskyy said.

Photos show Polish farmers demonstrating over food imports from Ukraine

Photos published via Getty Images on Thursday showed tractors blocking a road during a demonstration by Polish farmers and protesters gathered outside local offices for the European Commission in the southwestern city of Wroclaw.

Polish farmers have been protesting against the European Union's agriculture policies, including allowing cheap grain imports from Ukraine.

Russian court rejects two appeals by barred anti-war election candidate

Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected two legal challenges by anti-war candidate Boris Nadezhdin after he was disqualified from next month's presidential election, Nadezhdin said.

Nadezhdin had hoped to stand against President Vladimir Putin but was barred last week by the electoral commission, which said it found irregularities in the list of supporters' signatures he had presented in support of his candidacy.

Putin says he prefers Biden over Trump for U.S. election

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he preferred Joe Biden as the next U.S. president over Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, who fell under intense scrutiny for his relationship with the Kremlin during his presidency.

″[Biden] is more experienced and more predictable. He is an 'old school' politician. But we will work with any U.S. leader, elected by the people of America," Putin told journalist Pavel Zarubin late Wednesday, according to Russian state-controlled news outlet Tass.

The Trump and Biden presidential campaigns did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

UK and Latvia to lead drone supply coalition for Ukraine

The U.K. and Latvia will jointly lead a coalition to provide thousands of drones to Ukraine, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps announced in a post on the X social media platform.

"I'm proud to announce that the UK and Latvia will co-lead an international coalition to build Ukraine's vital drone capabilities," Shapps said.

"Together, we will give Ukraine the capabilities it needs to defend itself and win this war, to ensure that Putin fails in his illegal and barbaric ambitions."

On land and at sea we’ve seen the impact drones are having in Ukraine.



That’s why, as the largest supplier of drones to Ukraine, the UK will lead an international coalition to get thousands more onto the battlefield 🇬🇧🇺🇦🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/cnpEl5twGG — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 15, 2024

Germany 'must be backbone' of defense and deterrence, minister says

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that his country will reach the agreed NATO defense spending target of 2% of GDP this year, and stressed the need for readiness and commitment to partners and allies.

In comments to the press during the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, Pistorius highlighted the "75 years of the transatlantic security partnership on the basis of mutual trust," and said that Germany and 17 other NATO allies "will reach the agreed 2% target this year."

He added that "our aim must be to be the backbone of conventional deterrence and defense in Europe with other partners."

Ahead of the first #NATO Defence Ministerial in the Alliance’s 75th anniversary year, Defence Minister #Pistorius highlighted the “75 years of mutual support in NATO and 75 years of effective external deterrence”. #StrongerTogether👇 https://t.co/soT7gpbDuY — Germany at NATO (@GermanyNATO) February 15, 2024

The pledges on defense spending come days after former U.S. president and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump said his administration would not come to the defense of any NATO allies who did not meet the spending target. Trump's comments were met with condemnation and concern from NATO and EU leaders.

Five people killed in strike on Russia's Belgorod, governor says

Five people in Russia's western Belgorod region were killed in Ukrainian missile strikes, Belgorod's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on Telegram.

"According to preliminary data, in Belgorod 5 people were killed, including one child, another 18 people were injured, 5 of which were children. Ambulance crews transport victims to medical facilities. All necessary assistance is provided," Gladkov wrote, according to a Google translation of his post from Russian.

He added that Russia's air defenses "worked against 14 air targets" and that state services were still assessing the situation and damages on the ground. CNBC was not immediately able to independently verify the information.

France and Ukraine to sign security agreement Friday

France and Ukraine are set to sign a bilateral security agreement Friday in Paris, the Elysee Palace, home of the French presidency, said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron was expected to seal the agreement in Ukraine, but his trip was postponed. The Elysee did not disclose the details of the agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit France and Germany beginning on Friday, and the trip to France will be his third since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

UN, World Bank, EU increase estimate for Ukraine reconstruction cost

The World Bank, United Nations, European Commission and government of Ukraine delivered an updated Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA3), increasing the expected funding needs for Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery over the next decade from $411 billion a year ago to $486 billion.

The joint statement added that in 2024 alone, Ukrainian authorities estimate that the country's funding needs for its most urgent reconstruction and recovery amount to around $15 billion. Housing, energy, transport, and soft infrastructure and services are among the top priority areas. Only about one third of that $15 billion is currently secured, it said.

"Despite the ongoing full-scale war, the Ukrainian government, with the support of international partners, continues to implement a rapid recovery program," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. "We see that the needs for reconstruction have continued to grow over the past year. The main resource for Ukraine's recovery should be the confiscation of Russian assets frozen in the West. We need to start this process already this year."

France's defense ministry vows to meet NATO target for military spending

France's defense budget will reach the 2% of national gross domestic product in line with NATO's spending agreement, the country's defense minister, Sebastien Lecornu, said Thursday.

"From Brussels where he is participating in the meeting of Defense Ministers of #Nato, @SebLecornu announced this morning that France's defense budget will reach 2% of GDP in 2024," the French Ministry of Defense wrote in a post on X, according to an English translation by the platform.

"France is thus fulfilling a commitment made by all member states at the #Nato Wales summit on September 4 and 5, 2014."

The NATO heads of state in 2014 agreed to allot 2% of each of their countries' gross domestic product to defense spending to ensure military readiness in the face of threats. The agreement was made in the wake of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea that year.

Depuis Bruxelles où il participe à la réunion des ministres de la Défense de l’#Otan, @SebLecornu a annoncé ce matin que le budget de défense de la France atteint 2% du PIB en 2024.



➡️La France remplit ainsi un engagement pris par l’ensemble des États membres lors du sommet de… pic.twitter.com/keIXinmVXu — Ministère des Armées 🇫🇷 (@Armees_Gouv) February 15, 2024

Former U.S. President and Republican front-runner Donald Trump recently threatened to "not protect" NATO countries that did not meet the 2% spending target, and that he would even encourage Russia to attack them. The comments drew strong rebukes from NATO leaders.

NATO chief expresses hopes U.S. will pass Ukraine aid package

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg reiterated hopes that the U.S. Congress will approve a package of ongoing aid for Kyiv, after the U.S. Senate earlier this week passed a $95 billion package in funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The bill must still be assented by the Republican-led House of Representatives, which is likely to express more rigorous opposition.

Supporting Kyiv is an investment in the security of NATO members, Stoltenberg said, in comments reported by Reuters. NATO has stalwartly declared its solidarity with Ukraine, with Stoltenberg noting recent Ukrainian progress against Russian forces.

On Wednesday, Ukraine's military said it destroyed a Russian landing ship off the coast of occupied Crimea, in what would constitute a severe blow to Moscow's navy in the Black Sea. CNBC was unable to verify the report.

Air attack launched at Kyiv, regional officials say

Russian forces have launched another missile attack on Ukrainian capital Kyiv, according to Serhiy Popko, leader of the Kyiv military administration.

"Another missile attack on Ukraine," he said in a Google-translated update on Telegram. "In particular, the enemy directed various types of missiles at Kyiv. They entered the city from different directions."

He reported no casualties or major residential damage, adding that air defense forces shot down all missiles. Air alerts lasted for more than two hours, Popko said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko had referenced the attack in a separate Google-translated Telegram post overnight.

"Explosions in the city. Air defense works," he said, without supplying further details.

CNBC could not independently verify the reports.

Russian oil depot hit in drone attack, Kursk governor says

A fire erupted in Russia's iron-ore-rich region of Kursk, after a Ukrainian drone struck a local oil depot, according to a Google-translated update from regional Governor Roman Starovoit on Telegram.

There were no casualties as a result of the incident, he said, citing preliminary information.

CNBC could not confirm developments on the ground.

Russian and Ukrainian energy infrastructure has been increasingly targeted in recent weeks, raising concerns about global hydrocarbon security, which have already been stoked by the war in the Middle East.

U.S. Defense Secretary Austin pledges continued support for Ukraine

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said Washington would continue to support Ukraine, amid uncertainty over whether the House of Representatives will pass a bill to provide Kyiv with $61 billion worth of aid.

"The United States continues to stand foursquare with Ukraine. And America will continue to support Ukraine's principled fight against Putin's imperial aggression," Austin said.

Austin was speaking virtually at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was formed in April 2022 to coordinate support for Ukraine and discuss developments in the war.

Supporting Ukraine is "the right thing to do" and just standing by was "not an option" for "people of principle and governments of conscience," Austin said.

It comes as tensions over funding for further aid for Ukraine have reached boiling point in the U.S., with various Republican lawmakers opposing a bill that would provide monetary support to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Austin also said supporting Ukraine was central to national security interests and that the outcome of the war would "define global security for decades."

Ukraine military posts video of purported hit on Russian warship

The Ukrainian military published a video it said showed its attack on a large Russian landing warship in the Black Sea, off the coast of occupied Crimea.

The shaky and grainy video appears to show an explosion on or next to a large ship occurring at night. CNBC was unable to verify the content of the footage.

The "Tsezar Kunikov" ship was destroyed Wednesday by special forces and sea attack drones, Kyiv's main military intelligence agency said in a post on Telegram. The ship received "critical holes" on its left side and began to sink, it said.

Moscow has not publicly commented on the claim or video. It earlier said it had destroyed six drones in the Black Sea, according to Reuters. CNBC has contacted the Kremlin for comment.

The Black Sea is a key battleground for Ukraine, providing it with a vital trade route for agriculture and other products.

Despite lacking its own naval ships, Kyiv has targeted Russian warships on the Black Sea several times since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, and is increasingly using unmanned drones.

