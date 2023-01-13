Ukraine Live Updates: Russia Says It Has Control of Soledar After Months of Fighting; Ukraine Is Set to Receive More Western Tanks

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia says it is now in control of the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar in Donetsk, after months of intense fighting. One Russian-appointed official previously said "pockets of resistance" of Ukrainian troops still remained, as Kyiv insisted as recently as Friday afternoon that its forces were still holding out.

Soledar is crucial as Russian control of the town can cut off Ukrainian forces fighting in embattled Bakhmut.

Western allies prepare to send more heavy weaponry to Ukraine, including equipment previously deemed too provocative, such as tanks, ahead of an anticipated Russian spring offensive. The U.S. is still declining to say whether it will provide the Ukrainians with main battle tanks.

Ukraine denies Russia's claim of control over Soledar

Ukrainian officials are denying Russia's claim that its forces have taken control of the salt mining town of Soledar in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk province.

"The statements of the Russian MoD about the capture of the city are not true. There are battles in Soledar," Serhiy Cherevaty, a spokesman of the Eastern group of the Ukrainian army, told local news outlet RBC-Ukraine.

If the Russian announcement is true, it would be Moscow's first noteworthy victory in several months.

— Natasha Turak

Russia's defense sector is likely using convicts for its manufacturing: UK MoD

It is "highly likely" that Russia is using convict labor to work in its defense manufacturing sector, the UK's Ministry of Defence said in its latest daily intelligence update.

"In November 2022, Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), Russia's largest tank manufacturer, told local media that it would employ 250 prisoners after meeting with the Federal Penal Service (FSIN)," the ministry wrote in a series of tweets.

"There is a long tradition of prison labour in Russia, but since 2017 forced labour as a specific criminal punishment was reintroduced," it added.

The ministry said that the FSIN has "been accused of extreme brutality and corruption."

— Natasha Turak

Russia claims control of Soledar after months of fighting

Russia says it has taken control of Soledar, the eastern Ukrainian salt mining town in Donetsk that has been the site of bloody fighting for months. Russian authorities called the development a "crucial step."

The town is highly strategic as Russian control of it will cut off Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, a city that has seen some of the war's heaviest fighting in recent months.

Ukrainian officials said as recently as Friday afternoon that their forces continue to hold out after "hot" battles overnight.

— Natasha Turak

France hopes to send Ukraine light tanks in coming months; more Western countries may follow

France aims to send light combat tanks to Ukraine in two months, French armed forces minister Sébastien Lecornu said in a statement after holding a phone call with Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov.

The promise of the French AMX 10-RC tanks signifies a step-up in weapons provisions from the West to Ukraine, as tanks were previously deemed too much of an escalation risk to give to the Ukrainians. The recent decision to send tanks from the U.S. as well as the U.S.'s Patriot air defense system and Patriot missile batteries from Germany indicate that Western allies are ready to send more previously-withheld heavy weaponry to Ukraine ahead of an anticipated Russian spring offensive.

— Natasha Turak

Russian-installed official: 'Pockets of resistance' remain in Soledar

Conflicting reports continue to emerge concerning the salt mining town of Soledar in Ukraine's embattled eastern Donetsk province.

Andrey Baevsky, a Russia-installed official in Donetsk, told Russian media outlet TASS that there are still "pockets of resistance" of Ukrainian troops holding out, after the head of the Russian private military firm Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Tuesday that his forces had captured the town.

"At the moment, indeed, there are still separate small pockets of resistance in Soledar, (but) our guys continue to crush the enemy in these places," Baevsky said.

"In general, the operation developed successfully and the western outskirts of Soledar are already completely under our control," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Prigozhin's assertion, saying on Wednesday night: "The fighting continues. The Donetsk direction is holding out. And we do everything, without stopping for a single day, to strengthen Ukrainian defense."

— Natasha Turak

White House declines to say if U.S. will equip Ukraine with main battle tanks

The White House declined to say whether the U.S. would specifically provide Ukraine with main battle tanks after other countries recently announced similar commitments.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a daily briefing that some weapons and equipment that Ukraine requests "won't always come from the United States," though a significant portion has.

Kirby said there are a wide variety of factors including location, timelines and future maintenance requirements, that contribute to the makeup of U.S. security assistance packages for Ukraine.

He added that the U.S. routinely works with Ukraine on "understanding their needs and capabilities" when assembling military aid packages.

Last week, Washington announced its largest package since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began nearly a year ago.

The upcoming military aid package, the 29th such tranche, brings U.S. commitment to Ukraine's fight to about $24.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

New to this aid package are 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, armored tracked vehicles manufactured by U.S. defense firm BAE Systems. Bradleys are typically equipped with a rotating turret, mounted 25mm gun and TOW anti-tank missiles. The U.S. will provide 500 TOW anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of ammunition for use with the Bradleys.

— Amanda Macias

Zelenskyy praises troops holding the Ukrainian cities of Soledar and Bakhmut as Russian fighting intensifies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his country's forces for holding the cities of Soledar and Bakhmut as Russian fighting intensifies.

He vowed to funnel additional weapons to the Ukrainian troops in those regions and on the frontlines.

"The day will definitely come when the Ukrainian flag will be absolutely on par with all flags of the EU member states," Zelenskyy said in a nightly address shared on his official Telegram channel.

— Amanda Macias

