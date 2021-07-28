Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Uber Shares Drop as Softbank Plans to Sell Shares to Cover Didi Losses

By Jordan Novet, CNBC

Philip Pacheco | AFP via Getty Images
  • Investors have pushed down Didi shares on concerns that the Chinese government was planning to impose fines on the company.
  • Now SoftBank, one of Didi's largest investors, is taking action.

SoftBank is selling about one-third of its stake in ride-hailing company Uber to cover losses on its investment in Chinese ride-hailing company Didi, two people familiar with the matter told CNBC. It's planning to sell 45 million shares, which will have a 30-day lockup.

Uber shares fell 5% in extended trading following the report.

The value of Uber's own Didi stake declined $2 billion last week following the June debut of Didi's American depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange, as China reportedly planned fines and other punishments against the company amidst a broader crackdown on U.S. listed Chinese companies.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

SoftBank has lost about $4 billion on its Didi position in total, CNBC's Deirdre Bosa reported.

The news comes one week after Uber stock rose slightly after the company's trucking unit announced plans to acquire shipping software company Transplace from TPG Capital for around $2.25 billion.

Money Report

business 30 mins ago

Wingstop Plans Ghost Kitchens in Manhattan as Company Leans on Digital

business 38 mins ago

Jim Cramer Calls Out the ‘Jimmy Chill Contrarians' Who Bet Against Alphabet, AMD, and Boeing

Didi shares have fallen 37% from their $14.14 closing price on the stock's first day of trading, June 30. Over the same period Uber shares are down about 8%.

SoftBank's own shares have also tumbled since the Didi U.S. initial public offering. The SoftBank Vision Fund owned 21.5% of Didi following its U.S. listing.

SoftBank invested in Uber in 2018. In 2019 SoftBank Vision Fund invested another $333 million in Uber. As recently as March 31 Uber referred to SoftBank as "a large stockholder."

Many people called SoftBank's Uber equity purchase was a failed investment, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son told analysts on a conference call in February, saying it was paying expensive money to a bad company.

"However," he said, "as a matter of fact, as you can see that we have already made something close to ¥500 billion gain from Uber."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

businessChinaTechnologyUS: Newstransportation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us