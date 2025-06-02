Uber delivery chief Gore-Coty is leaving after almost 13 years at ride-hailing company

Uber said in a regulatory filing Monday that Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, the company's senior vice president of delivery, is stepping down from his position.

Gore-Coty joined Uber as a general manager in France in 2012, and worked his way up to become vice president of mobility for the Europe and Middle East region four years later.

Uber also said Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president of mobility, will become chief operating officer.

Gore-Coty joined Uber as a general manager in France in 2012, and worked his way up to become vice president of mobility for the Europe and Middle East region four years later, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was named senior vice president of delivery in 2021.

"It's hard to imagine Uber without Pierre, because there hasn't been much Uber without Pierre," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement that was part of a regulatory filing. "As one of our first employees, he was a driving force behind our global Mobility expansion and stepped up to run Uber Eats just weeks before the first Covid lockdowns."

The company didn't say what Gore-Coty plans to do next.

Uber also said that Andrew Macdonald, the company's senior vice president of mobility and business operations, will become chief operating officer, reporting to Khosrowshahi. Macdonald, 41, will oversee the company's global mobility, delivery and autonomous businesses in addition to "key cross-platform functions like membership, customer support, safety, and more," the filing said.

Gore-Coty is one of 11 people listed on Uber's executive team page. Macdonald is the only one who has worked at the company longer. He joined in May 2012, four months before Gore-Coty, according to LinkedIn.

"These last nearly 13 years have been the ride of a lifetime," Gore-Coty said in the statement. "It was a true team effort, and I'm so proud of what we've built and the impact we've had on daily life in cities around the world."

Uber shares were little changed in extended trading after closing on Monday at $83.64. The stock is up 39% this year, while the Nasdaq is about flat.

Last month, the company reported first-quarter results that beat on earnings but missed on revenue. A month earlier, the Federal Trade Commission sued Uber, alleging that the company engaged in "deceptive billing and cancellation practices" related to its Uber One subscription service.

In an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," Khosrowshahi characterized the lawsuit as "a bit of a head-scratcher for us."

