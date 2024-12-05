Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. Treasury yields rise with investors eyeing jobs data

By April Roach,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on Nov. 26, 2024.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury bond yields rose Thursday as investors digested a weaker-than-expected jobs report and looked ahead to further economic data due this week.

The 10-year Treasury yield was more than 2 basis points higher at 4.2090%. The 2-year Treasury note yield was up more than 2 basis points at 4.1502%.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Traders will be focusing on the latest initial jobless claims data due to be released on Thursday at  8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm payrolls data for November is due out on Friday morning.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

It comes after an ADP report on Wednesday showed that private payrolls grew less than expected in November. For the month, companies added 146,000, but economists polled by Dow Jones had expected 163,000 positions.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us