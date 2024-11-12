U.S. Treasury yields move higher as traders digest Trump win, await key data

U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Tuesday as investors continued to digest what President-elect Donald Trump's election win could mean for interest rates, and awaited key economic data — including inflation — later this week.

At 4:51 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield rose by more than four basis points to 4.3550%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury — which is the most sensitive to interest rate expectations — rose by more than six basis points to 4.3149%.

One basis point equals 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

It comes after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for a second consecutive time last week, by 25 basis points to a target range of 4.50%-4.75%. Traders are pricing in a 65% chance of another quarter-point cut in the Fed's next December meeting, per the CME Group's FedWatch tool

Looking further ahead, however, investors are digesting what Trump's economic pledges on taxes and trade could mean for interest rates — and whether rates could remain higher for longer than previously expected.

Also in focus is key economic data due to be released throughout the week, including the NFIB Business Optimism Index on Tuesday, which will offer insights on how small businesses performed in October.

Federal Reserve officials including Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin and Federal Reserve board governor Christopher Waller will also speak on Tuesday.

Hotly-anticipated inflation data will be watched this week for clues about the health of the economy. The consumer price index will be published Wednesday, and the producer price index is due Thursday.

The October CPI is expected to have risen 0.2% on a month-over-month basis, the same as in the prior month, according to economists polled by FactSet. On a yearly basis, it's expected to have ticked higher by 2.5%, up from 2.4% in the previous reading.