U.S. tariffs on China won't change again, Lutnick says after trade talks

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Wednesday that U.S. tariff levels on Chinese imports will not change from their current levels, even as a trade deal between Washington and Beijing has yet to be finalized.

Asked on CNBC's "Money Movers" if the current U.S. tariffs on China are not going to change again, Lutnick replied, "You can definitely say that."

But a White House official told NBC News shortly after Trump's announcement that the 55% figure is not new. Rather, it comprises the existing 30% blanket U.S. tariffs on China, plus the 25% tariffs on specific products that also were already in place.

