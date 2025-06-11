Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
U.S. tariffs on China won't change again, Lutnick says after trade talks

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick answers questions from the media as he returns to Lancaster House, on the second day scheduled for trade talks between the U.S. and China, in London, Britain, June 10, 2025.
Toby Melville | Reuters
  • Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick assured Americans that U.S. tariff levels on China would not change from this point onwards.
  • President Donald Trump earlier said that U.S. duties on China will total 55%, though a White House official told NBC News that that figure is not new.
  • The announcements from Trump and Lutnick came after trade negotiators for the two economic superpowers concluded high-level talks in London.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Wednesday that U.S. tariff levels on Chinese imports will not change from their current levels, even as a trade deal between Washington and Beijing has yet to be finalized.

Asked on CNBC's "Money Movers" if the current U.S. tariffs on China are not going to change again, Lutnick replied, "You can definitely say that."

President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that duties on China will total 55% after trade negotiators for the two economic superpowers concluded high-level talks in London.

But a White House official told NBC News shortly after Trump's announcement that the 55% figure is not new. Rather, it comprises the existing 30% blanket U.S. tariffs on China, plus the 25% tariffs on specific products that also were already in place.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Copyright CNBC

