U.S. State Department issues ‘worldwide caution' alert as tensions in the Middle East soar

By Amanda Macias,CNBC

Mahmud Hams | Afp | Getty Images
  • Citing the potential for terrorist attacks and violence, the State Department warned Americans worldwide to exercise increased caution.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department issued a worldwide caution alert on Thursday due to soaring tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere triggered by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Citing the "potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests," the State Department warned Americans abroad to exercise increased caution. 

The State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

U.S. State Department

Earlier in the week, the State Department raised its travel advisory alert to Lebanon and warned U.S. citizens not to travel to the country due to "the unpredictable security situation related to rocket, missile and artillery exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah or other armed militant factions."

The State Department has directed U.S. citizens who are looking for help departing Israel, the West Bank, Gaza and Lebanon to fill out a crisis intake form.

