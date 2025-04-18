U.S. proposes lighter sanctions on Russia as part of peace plan with Ukraine: Bloomberg

U.S. proposals for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine were shared in Paris on Thursday, according to Bloomberg News.

The U.S. has presented allies with potential plans for peace between Russia and Ukraine that include an end to fighting and rolled-back sanctions on Moscow, according to Bloomberg News.

The U.S.' proposals were shared in Paris on Thursday, European Union officials familiar with the situation told Bloomberg. French President Emmanuel Macron talked with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff as part of the Paris talks, according to the news outlet. Additionally, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other national security advisors talked with foreign negotiators.

As part of the U.S. plan, the yearslong war would be considered frozen, the EU sources told Bloomberg. Ukrainian areas currently occupied by Russia would stay under the Vladimir Putin-led country's leadership, they said.

Ukraine would not enter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a military alliance better known as NATO, under the proposal, the sources said.

Russia can see pared back sanctions as part of this proposal, according to Bloomberg. But Bloomberg's report noted that ending restrictions placed on the country from the EU, such as unfreezing immobilized assets, requires approval of all member states.

The plan would not be considered a final settlement between the two countries, one of the EU officials told Bloomberg. European allies would not recognize Russia-controlled territories of Ukraine as under Moscow's rule, per the source.

That official also said that the plan will need to be talked about more with Ukraine.

Officials said Russia will need to agree to cease fighting and Ukraine will need security guarantees for a peace plan to be successful.

Read more at Bloomberg News.