Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Economy

U.S. Producer Price Index Rose 1.0% in March, Vs 0.5% Increase Expected

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

EconomyUS EconomyU.S. Economy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us