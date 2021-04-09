Money Report In partnership with Economy U.S. Producer Price Index Rose 1.0% in March, Vs 0.5% Increase Expected Published April 9, 2021 • Updated on April 9, 2021 at 8:06 am This is breaking news. Please check back for updates. Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather. Also on CNBC Weekly jobless claims higher than expected Fed's Brainard says improving economy is still 'far from' where it needs to be U.S. confident vast majority of developed nations will agree to global minimum tax, Treasury deputy says Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel Morning Squawk Newsletter Copyright CNBCs - CNBC This article tagged under: EconomyUS EconomyU.S. Economy