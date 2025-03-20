Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

U.S. households are running out of emergency funds as pandemic cash runs out, inflation takes its toll

By Michelle Fox, CNBC

[CNBC] U.S. households are running out of emergency funds as pandemic cash runs out, inflation takes its toll
Vithun Khamsong | Moment | Getty Images

It is becoming harder for Americans to come up with money in case of an emergency, according to a recent survey from the New York Federal Reserve.

The bank's Survey of Consumer Expectations for February found that the average likelihood of Americans being able to come up with $2,000 within a month if an unexpected need arose hit 62.7%. That's the lowest level since the survey began tracking the data point in October 2015.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Taking into account that the CPI [consumer price index] level today is 35% higher than in 2015, the situation is even worse," said Apollo chief economist Torsten Sløk.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

While the latest CPI data for February showed prices moved up less than expected, there are concerns about the impact of Trump administration tariffs on the economy. Economic projections by the Federal Reserve suggest officials expect inflation to move higher this year more rapidly than previously expected.

"Inflation has started to move up now. We think partly in response to tariffs and there may be a delay in further progress over the course of this year," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at a news conference Wednesday.

However, Powell said he doesn't expect the levies to have a long-lasting effect.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

BlackRock's head of digital assets says staking could be a ‘huge step change' for ether ETFs

news 21 mins ago

Samuel L. Jackson reveals $12 billion piece of advice he got from Bruce Willis

Retailers have also been seeing the impact, with many warning first-quarter sales were softer than expected.

"I do think it's just a bit of an uncertain world out there right now," Ed Stack, chairman of Dick's Sporting Goods, told CNBC when asked about the company's guidance. "What's going to happen from a tariff standpoint? You know, if tariffs are put in place and prices rise the way that they might, what's going to happen with the consumer?"

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon recently told an audience at the Economic Club of Chicago event that he has seen some customers that are under budget pressures exhibit stress behaviors.

"You can see that the money runs out before the month is gone. You can see that people are buying smaller pack sizes at the end of the month," he said.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox and Gabrielle Fonrouge contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us