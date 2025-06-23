U.S. House tells staffers not to use Meta's WhatsApp

Meta is pushing back against a ban on WhatsApp from government devices.

The chief administrative officer of the U.S. House of Representatives told staffers on Monday that they are not allowed to use WhatsApp due to a lack of transparency about its data privacy and security practices.

Meta disagrees "with the House Chief Administrative Officer's characterization in the strongest possible terms," company spokesperson Andy Stone posted on X.

The chief administrative officer, or CAO, of the U.S. House of Representatives told staffers on Monday that they are not allowed to use Meta's popular messaging app. The CAO cited a lack of transparency about WhatsApp's data privacy and security practices as the reason for the ban, according to a report by Axios that cited an internal email from the government office.

The CAO told House staff members in the email that they are not allowed to download WhatsApp on their government devices or access the app on their smartphones or desktop computers, the report said. Staff members must remove WhatsApp from their devices if they have the app installed on their devices, the report said.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone on Monday responded to the report via a post on X, saying the company disagrees "with the House Chief Administrative Officer's characterization in the strongest possible terms."

"We know members and their staffs regularly use WhatsApp and we look forward to ensuring members of the House can join their Senate counterparts in doing so officially," Stone said.

In a separate X post, Stone said WhatsApp's encrypted nature provides a "higher level of security than most of the apps on the CAO's approved list that do not offer that protection."

Some of the messaging apps the CAO said are acceptable alternatives to WhatsApp include Microsoft Teams, Signal and Apple's iMessage, the Axios report said.

The CAO did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Meta is currently embroiled in an antitrust case with the Federal Trade Commission over the social media company's acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram.

Last week, Meta debuted ads in WhatsApp in an effort to monetize the app that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has deemed "the next chapter" for his company's history.



