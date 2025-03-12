U.S. budget deficit surged in February, passing $1 trillion for year-to-date record

The U.S. debt and deficit problem worsened during President Donald Trump's first month in office, as the budget shortfall for February passed the $1 trillion mark even though the fiscal year is not yet at the halfway point.

Government spending eased slightly on a monthly basis though it still far outpaced revenue, according to a Treasury Department statement Wednesday. The deficit totaled just over $307 billion for the month, nearly 2½ times what it was in January and 3.7% higher than February 2024.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Receipts and expenditures set records for the month, a Treasury spokesman said.

For the year, the deficit totaled $1.15 trillion through the first five months of fiscal 2025. The total is about $318 billion more than the same span in 2024, or roughly 38% higher, and set a record for the period.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Net costs to finance the $36.2 trillion national debt edged lower to $74 billion for the month. However, the total net interest payments year to date rose to $396 billion, just behind national defense and health. Social Security and Medicare are the largest costs in the U.S. budget.

The deficit swelled in the final three years of former President Joe Biden's term, growing from $1.38 trillion to $1.83 trillion.

Trump has made getting the government's fiscal house in order a priority since taking office. Since taking over, he created the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk. The advisory board has spearheaded job cuts across multiple departments in addition to early retirement incentives. A Treasury spokesman said there were no apparent impacts yet from the DOGE efforts but referred further comment to the Musk-led panel.

At the same time, Trump wants to extend the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, spearheaded during his first administration. While Trump has touted growth that the tax reductions would bring, multiple think tanks say renewing the act also would add $3.3 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.