U.S. appeals court blocks Biden SAVE plan for student loans

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday blocked the Biden administration's student loan relief plan known as SAVE, a move that will likely lead to higher monthly payments for millions of borrowers.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the seven Republican-led states that filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education's plan. The states had argued that former President Joe Biden lacked the authority to establish the student loan relief plan.

The GOP states argued that Biden, with SAVE, was essentially trying to find a roundabout way to forgive student debt after the Supreme Court blocked his sweeping debt cancellation plan in June 2023.

SAVE, or the Saving on a Valuable Education plan, came with two key provisions that the lawsuits targeted. It had lower monthly payments than any other federal student loan repayment plan, and it led to quicker debt erasure for those with small balances.

