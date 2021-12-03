Twitter Reshuffles Engineering and Product Leadership After CEO Transition

New Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal closed out his first week at the helm of company by changing the management structure in product and engineering.

Former head of product Kayvon Beykpour will become general manager of consumer, and revenue product lead Bruce Falk will become general manager of revenue. Vice president of engineering Nick Caldwell will assume the role of general manager of core tech.

Twitter also said engineering lead Michael Montano and head of design and research Dantley Davis will step down from their positions at the end of the year.

Twitter said in a regulatory filing on Friday that "to drive increased accountability, speed, and operational efficiency," the company is establishing general manager positions, and those executives "will lead all core teams across engineering, product management, design, and research."

Lindsey Iannucci, senior director of strategy and operations, was also elevated to chief of staff and vice president of operations to support Agrawal, Twitter said.

In the past, Twitter has been criticized for moving slowly, said Laura Yagerman, the company's new head of corporate communications.

"We want to be able to move quick and make decisions, and Parag is leading the way with that," Yagerman said.

Dorsey announced his departure on Monday and told employees in a letter that, "I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders." Agrawal, 37, is now tasked with meeting Twitter's aggressive internal goals, after the company said earlier this year it aims to have 315 million monetizable daily active users by the end of 2023 and to at least double its annual revenue by that same year.

As part of the restructure, Twitter announced that engineering lead Michael Montano and head of design and research Dantley Davis will step down from their positions at the end of the year and remain as advisors through the first quarter of 2022.

Davis came under criticism for his leadership style in a New York Times report in August. Yagerman said that report had no influence on the restructuring. She said "there wasn't space in there for" Davis and Montano, based on the reorganization.

