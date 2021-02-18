Twitter Commits That 25% of Its Executives Will Be From Underrepresented Minorities by 2025

Twitter is committing to having at least a quarter of its executives be underrepresented minorities by 2025.

Approximately 13% of Twitter's current leadership employees are Black, Latinx, Indigenous or multiracial, according to the company's most recent inclusion and diversity report.

Twitter on Thursday committed to increasing the diversity among its leadership by setting a goal of having at least a quarter of its executives be underrepresented minorities by 2025.

The company announced the new goal as part of the 25 x 25 pledge, an initiative by Silicon Valley Leadership Group to increase diversity among companies in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Approximately 13% of Twitter's current leadership employees are Black, Latinx, Indigenous or multiracial, according to the company's most recent inclusion and diversity report.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Twitter had previously announced a goal of having at least half of its workforce be women by 2025 and at least a quarter of its U.S. employees be underrepresented minorities. That means employees who are Black, Latinx, Native American, Alaskan or Hawaiian/Pacific Islander or multiracial.