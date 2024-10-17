TSMC third-quarter profit beats expectations as AI boom drives 54% hike

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company on Thursday reported a 54% hike in net profit, as global chipmakers continue to benefit from demand boosted by AI applications.
The company's net income was 352.3 billion Taiwanese dollars ($10.1 billion) over the July-September quarter, surpassing an LSEG estimate of $300.2 billion Taiwanese dollars cited by Reuters.
TSMC is the world's largest producer of advanced chips, serving clients such as Apple and Nvidia.
This breaking news story is being updated.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC