TSMC third-quarter profit beats expectations as AI boom drives 54% hike

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company on Thursday reported a 54% hike in net profit, as global chipmakers continue to benefit from demand boosted by AI applications.

The company's net income was 352.3 billion Taiwanese dollars ($10.1 billion) over the July-September quarter, surpassing an LSEG estimate of $300.2 billion Taiwanese dollars cited by Reuters.

TSMC is the world's largest producer of advanced chips, serving clients such as Apple and Nvidia.

This breaking news story is being updated.