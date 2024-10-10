Trump to propose new tax break on car loan interest

Donald Trump will support making interest on car loans fully tax deductible, the latest in a suite of tax-cut promises the Republican presidential nominee has made in the weeks before Election Day.

Donald Trump on Thursday will support making interest on car loans fully tax deductible, the latest in a suite of tax-cut promises the Republican presidential nominee has made in the weeks before Election Day.

Trump, in a speech to the Detroit Economic Club, will compare the plan to an existing tax deduction on mortgage interest, according to excerpts provided beforehand by the Trump campaign.

The plan "will stimulate massive domestic auto production, and make car ownership dramatically more affordable for millions of working American families," Trump will say.

The former president will also promise to bar Chinese-made autonomous vehicles from driving on American roads if he defeats Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 election.

Any plan to change the tax code would have to go through Congress, which holds the power of the purse under the U.S. Constitution.

