Trump to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, convicted of fraud and tax evasion

President Donald Trump said he plans to pardon reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted in 2022 of tax evasion and bank fraud.

Trump told the couple's daughter that her "parents are going to be free and clean."

Savannah Chrisley had been angling for a pardon and spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2024.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will pardon reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud, and sentenced to several years behind bars.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean," Trump said on a phone call with the couple's daughter, Savannah Chrisley.

"I hope we can do it by tomorrow," he added, according to a video posted on X by special assistant to the president and communications advisor Margo Martin.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I don't know them, but give them my regards," Trump continued.

Trump has granted a number of high-profile, controversial pardons since returning to the White House, including for individuals convicted of white-collar crimes.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, known for their series "Chrisley Knows Best," were found guilty in 2022 for conspiring to defraud Atlanta-area community banks to get more than $36 million in personal loans, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

They also "conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service," per the attorney's office.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, and Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.

Savannah Chrisley, a reality television star, had been lobbying for a pardon for her parents, telling PEOPLE in February that she is "going through the proper channels."

She had lunch at the White House in February, according to a post on Instagram.

She also spoke at the Republican National Convention last year, when she criticized the prosecutors who brought her parents' case.

Earlier this month, she appeared "My View," the TV talk show hosted by Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on Fox News Channel.