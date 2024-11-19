Trump to attend SpaceX Starship launch in Texas with CEO Elon Musk

President-elect Donald Trump plans to attend a SpaceX launch in Texas with company CEO Elon Musk.

The launch will be the sixth for SpaceX's Starship, the largest rocket ever built.

Trump has tapped Musk, who also heads Tesla and who was a major back of the Republican's presidential campaign, to oversee an effort to improve government efficiency.

President-elect Donald Trump will attend Tuesday's launch of the SpaceX rocket Starship with company CEO Elon Musk.

Trump's planned presence at the launch underscores his increasingly close relationship with the mega-billionaire Musk, whose political action committee heavily backed the Republican in the recent election.

Trump has tapped Musk to co-lead a Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE — with former Republican presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy.

Since Trump's election win, Musk has been a nearly constant presence at Trump's side at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, rankling some Trump-team insiders, NBC previously reported.

Tuesday's launch at SpaceX's Starbase site in Boca Chica will be the sixth for Starship, the largest rocket ever built. The rocket is scheduled to lift off at about 5:00 p.m. ET.

SpaceX designed Starship to be a reusable, new vehicle for flying cargo and people beyond Earth.

The company won a multibillion-dollar contract from the federal government to use Starship as a crewed lunar lander as part of NASA's Artemis moon program.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also plans to attend Tuesday's launch, NBC News has learned. Cruz is the incoming chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, which has jurisdiction over space-related issues.

SpaceX has received $19 billion from the federal government since 2008 and is poised to take in several billion per year, for years to come, according to research on federal spending and prime contracts by FedScout.

The Environmental Protection Agency previously found that SpaceX had violated the Clean Water Act during prior Starship launches by discharging hot, industrial wastewater without a permit at their launch facility.

Research published in The Journal of the Acoustical Society of America on Monday indicates that a SpaceX Starship launch "exceeds projected maximum noise levels, generating a sonic boom so powerful it risks property damage in the densely populated residential community near its South Texas launch site," according to a report on the data by The New York Times.

SpaceX and Musk were vocally critical of the Federal Aviation Administration before Trump's election, urging the regulator to speed up its license reviews for Starship flights.

In September, Musk threatened to sue the FAA for "regulatory overreach."

Representatives for SpaceX and Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CNBC on Tuesday.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.