Trump to ask Hollywood studios if they're happy with 100% foreign film tariff idea

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump announces the NFL draft will be held in Washington, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2025.
Leah Millis | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump said that he will ask Hollywood studios if "they're happy" with his proposal to impose tariffs of 100% percent on foreign-made films.
  • "I'm not looking to hurt the industry, I want to help the industry," Trump said.

President Donald Trump said Monday that he will ask Hollywood studios if "they're happy" with his proposal to impose tariffs of 100% percent on foreign-made films.

"I'm not looking to hurt the industry, I want to help the industry," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"So we're going to meet with the industry," he said. "I want to make sure they're happy with it because we're all about jobs."

Trump's comments came a day after he said in a social media post that he was authorizing the Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to "immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands."

Trump did not detail how those tariffs would be implemented.

But on Monday, White House spokesman Kush Desai said that "no final decision on foreign film tariffs have been made."

Desai also said, "The Administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump's directive to safeguard our country's national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again."

Trump in his remarks later Monday to reporters said that the U.S film industry "has been decimated by other countries taking them out, and also by incompetence, like in Los Angeles, the governor [Gavin Newsom] is a grossly incompetent man, he's just allowed it to be taken away from."

"Hollywood doesn't do very much of that business, they have the nice sign, and everything's good, but they don't do very much," Trump said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

