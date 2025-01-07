Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump announces $20 billion foreign investment to build new U.S. data centers

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC and Eamon Javers,CNBC

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump makes remarks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. Jan. 7, 2025. 
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • President-elect Donald Trump announced a $20 billion foreign investment to build new data centers in the United States.
  • Billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a Trump associate and founder of the property development company DAMAC Properties, is pledging the money, Trump said.

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a $20 billion foreign investment to build new data centers across the United States.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, a Trump associate and founder of the property development company DAMAC Properties, is pledging "at least" that amount, the president-elect said at his Florida home Mar-a-Lago.

"They may go double, or even somewhat more than double, that amount of money," Trump said of Sajwani's company.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The "first phase" of the plan will take place in Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana, Trump said.

Sajwani suggested that the Republican's election spurred him to commit to the investment.

"It's been amazing news for me and my family when [Trump] was elected in November. We've been waiting four years to increase our investment in [the] U.S. to very large amounts of money," the Dubai developer said in brief remarks at Mar-a-Lago.

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

Trump says he will revoke Biden offshore drilling ban on first day in office

news 10 mins ago

BMW plans to install new ‘panoramic' display in all vehicles

Sajwani's pledge is the latest example of a foreign business leader promising to spend big in the U.S. as a result of Trump's victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Last month, Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son announced plans to invest $100 billion in America and create 100,000 jobs over the course of Trump's four-year term.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, has sought to attract more foreign entities to do business in the U.S. by offering perks, such as expedited permits, for those that invest $1 billion or more.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us