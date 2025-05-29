Trump tariffs reinstated by appeals court for now

A federal appeals court granted the Trump administration's request to temporarily pause a lower-court ruling that struck down most of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

A federal appeals court on Thursday granted the Trump administration's request to temporarily pause a lower-court ruling that struck down most of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The Trump administration had earlier told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that it would seek "emergency relief" from the Supreme Court as soon as Friday if the tariff ruling was not quickly put on pause.

The judgment issued Wednesday night by the U.S. Court of International Trade is "temporarily stayed until further notice while this court considers the motions papers," the appeals court said in its order.

