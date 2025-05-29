Money Report

Trump tariffs reinstated by appeals court for now

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 2, 2025.
Carlos Barria | Reuters
  • A federal appeals court granted the Trump administration's request to temporarily pause a lower-court ruling that struck down most of President Donald Trump's tariffs.
  • The Trump administration had told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that it might seek "emergency relief" from the Supreme Court.

A federal appeals court on Thursday granted the Trump administration's request to temporarily pause a lower-court ruling that struck down most of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The Trump administration had earlier told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that it would seek "emergency relief" from the Supreme Court as soon as Friday if the tariff ruling was not quickly put on pause.

The judgment issued Wednesday night by the U.S. Court of International Trade is "temporarily stayed until further notice while this court considers the motions papers," the appeals court said in its order.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

