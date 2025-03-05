Money Report

Trump tariffs live updates: China says it's ready to fight any type of war U.S. wants 'till the end'

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. 
Win Mcnamee | Via Reuters

Global tensions around trade remain high entering Wednesday, with investors and business leaders looking for signs that politicians may walk back some of their recent actions.

The latest:

  • The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. said in a post on social media site X that "If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end." China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian made similar remarks.
  • Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told "Fox Business" on Tuesday that President Donald Trump will "probably" announce compromise agreements with Mexico and Canada as soon as Wednesday.
  • Trump said at a joint address of Congress on Tuesday that his administration would be "okay" with "a little disturbance" from tariffs.

China officials say they are ready to 'fight till the end'

Chinese officials are taking an aggressive stance toward the U.S. tariff escalation, including a post from the Chinese Embassy in the US on X.

"If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end," the post said.

China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian echoed those remarks while also calling the U.S. reasoning of fentanyl for the tariffs a "flimsy excuse."

"If the U.S. has other agenda in mind and if harming China's interests is what the U.S. wants, we're ready to fight till the end. We urge the U.S. to stop being domineering and return to the right track of dialogue and cooperation at an early date," the spokesperson said.

— Jesse Pound

