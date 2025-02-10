Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump takes aim at ‘wasteful' government spending by ordering end to penny production

By Sarah Min, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (not pictured) at the White House in Washington, U.S., Feb. 7, 2025. 
Kent Nishimura | Reuters

President Donald Trump ordered a halt to the production of new pennies, which he said will help reduce "wasteful" government spending.

"For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the US Treasury to stop producing new pennies. Let's rip the waste out of our great nations budget, even if it's a penny at a time," Trump wrote.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It's not clear whether the president has the authority to stop the manufacture of the currency. According to the U.S. Constitution, coinage power, as recognized by the Supreme Court, is "exclusive" to Congress. Federal law says the Treasury Secretary can mint and issue coins as necessary for the needs of the United States.

But at least one analyst on Wall Street expects that the penny's days are numbered. TD Cowen's Jaret Seiberg said the halt will likely to pass judicial review, leading to a shortage in the coin.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We believe this order would survive judicial review, which is why this is likely to occur," Seiberg wrote on Monday. "We worry about this leading to a shortage of pennies, which could force merchants to pay banks more for coins. It also adds legal risk for merchants and banks. That could create the crisis needed to force Congress to act."

Seiberg said he expects this could support the move toward electronic payments, bolstering companies such as Visa, MasterCard and other real-time payment networks.

What is clear is that pennies cost to make than they are worth. In 2024, the U.S. Mint spent 3.69 cents to manufacture each penny, according to an annual report. That meant the cost of each penny has run above its face value for a 19th straight fiscal year.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Eight years after selling AppDynamics to Cisco, Jyoti Bansal is pursuing an unusual merger

news 2 hours ago

GameStop, MicroStrategy shares rise after Ryan Cohen posts photo with Michael Saylor

The latest U.S. Mint report suggests the nickel better watch its back too. Each five-cent piece costs the Mint 13.78 cents to make.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us