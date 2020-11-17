Money Report

Trump Says U.S. DHS Cybersecurity Chief Chris Krebs Has Been Terminated

By Amanda Macias, CNBC

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has "terminated" top U.S. cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs.

In a pair of tweets, Trump said that Krebs gave a "highly inaccurate" statement about the security of the 2020 presidential election. Trump, who has not yet conceded to president-elect Joe Biden, alleged that there were "massive improprieties and fraud."

The president's tweets were labeled with a warning.

Krebs, who heads the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is the latest Trump administration official to depart on the heels of the election.

Last week, Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper via tweet and replaced him with Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

On the heels of Esper's removal, a Trump administration official told CNBC's Eamon Javers that "I assume FBI and CIA are next," referring to FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

