Trump says Mexico, Canada tariffs will start March 4, plus additional 10% on China

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts his first cabinet meeting with Elon Musk in attendance, Washington, D.C., U.S., February 26, 2025.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump said his proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect on March 4.
  • China, which already faces U.S. tariffs on its products, will be charged an additional 10% tariff on the same date, Trump said in a Truth Social post.
  • The announcement appeared to contradict a timeline laid out on CNBC's "Squawk Box" by White House National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett.
President Donald Trump on Thursday said that his proposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will go into effect on March 4, and that China will be charged an additional 10% tariff on the same date.

The sweeping 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada had been paused on Feb. 3 for one month. But the Trump administration has recently sown confusion about whether they would go back into effect when the delays expired.

In a Truth Social post Thursday morning, Trump clarified that they would.

He claimed that illicit drugs "are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels," despite pledges from both U.S. neighbors to boost their efforts to police their borders.

"We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled," Trump wrote.

He also announced that China, which already faces 10% U.S. tariffs on its products, "will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date."

Trump added, "The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect."

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures turned slightly negative following Trump's post.

The president's post appeared to contradict a timeline laid out earlier Thursday morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box" by White House National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett.

Citing Trump's public remarks at his first Cabinet meeting a day earlier, Hassett said the president would decide on "tariff policy for all countries" after evaluating a study set for April 1.

Trump in that meeting "extended by saying that we're going to deal with Mexico and Canada, presumably the same time we deal with everything else," Hassett said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

