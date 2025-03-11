Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says he's buying a Tesla to support Elon Musk and counter ‘illegal' boycott of EV maker

By Alex Harring, CNBC

Elon Musk speaks as one of his young sons and President Donald Trump listen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., Feb. 11, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Donald Trump shared his intent to purchase a Tesla on Tuesday to support Elon Musk as the electric vehicle maker's sales and share price face pressure from the CEO's foray into global politics, most notably as head of Trump's cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency.

"I'm going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American," Trump wrote in a post published early Tuesday morning on Truth Social.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Trump said "radical left lunatics" are "illegally and collusively" boycotting Tesla, which the president described as one of the best automakers in the world. This action, Trump said, was meant as an attack on Musk and what he stands for.

Musk's support of Trump in the runup to last year's presidential election and subsequent leadership in his government efficiency initiative has sparked backlash. Analysts have cited this reputational shift as a driver of trouble for the automaker's stock, which posted its worst day since 2020 on Monday and is down 45% in 2025.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Musk acknowledged the hit to his businesses in an interview Monday, saying he was running them "with great difficulty" because of his high-profile role with this administration. He told Fox Business that as head of DOGE, "you're giving up your other stuff."

People gather in a protest outside a Tesla dealership in Lisbon against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on March 9, 2025.
Patricia De Melo Moreira | Afp | Getty Images
People gather in a protest outside a Tesla dealership in Lisbon against Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on March 9, 2025.

Reports of vandalized Tesla vehicles and dealerships, as well as protests, offered evidence of mounting opposition to Musk hitting a boiling point. A drop in European sales raised alarm that Musk's presence as a political figure across the world was hampering the brand image.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

L'Oreal CEO plays down the impact of U.S. tariffs, says he's ‘not overly concerned'

news 13 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

"When people's cars are in jeopardy of being keyed or set on fire out there, even people who support Musk or are indifferent Musk might think twice about buying a Tesla," Baird analyst Ben Kallo said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

Trump said in his post that Musk is doing a "fantastic job" and "putting it on the line" to help the U.S. His comments follow a New York Times report last week that unveiled criticisms from Cabinet members of Musk's government efficiency initiatives.

Tesla shares popped more than 2% in Tuesday premarket trading. In addition to Trump's promotion of Tesla, the stock may also be helped by a note to clients from Morgan Stanley advising them to pick up shares after the steep decline.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us