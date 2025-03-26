Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says he may reduce China tariffs to help close a TikTok deal

By Jonathan Vanian, CNBC

[CNBC] Trump says he may reduce China tariffs to help close a TikTok deal
Muhammed Selim Korkutata | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump said he may reduce China tariffs to help facilitate a deal involving ByteDance selling the U.S. operations of TikTok.
  • "Maybe I'll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done," Trump said. "TikTok is big, but every point in tariffs is worth more than TikTok," Trump said.
  • Trump added that it's possible he will extend the TikTok deadline again.

President Donald Trump said he may reduce tariffs on China to facilitate a deal that would result in ByteDance selling the U.S. operations of TikTok.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

China "is going to have to play a role" in approving a TikTok-related divestiture, Trump said in a press conference Wednesday.

"Maybe I'll give them a little reduction in tariffs or something to get it done," Trump said. "TikTok is big, but every point in tariffs is worth more than TikTok."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Although a national security law requires ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. operations or face an effective ban in the country, Trump in January signed an executive order that delayed the deadline for a deal to April 5. Trump has previously said that he wants the U.S. to maintain a 50% ownership position in TikTok via a joint venture.

It's possible he will extend the TikTok deadline again, Trump said Wednesday.

"We're going to have a form of a deal, but if it's not finished, it's not a big deal," Trump said.
"We'll just extend it."

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Tariff me, tariff me not

news 45 mins ago

Alibaba launches new open-source AI model for ‘cost-effective AI agents'

Vice President JD Vance told NBC News earlier this month that he was confident that a TikTok-related deal would happen by the April deadline.

"There will almost certainly be a high-level agreement that I think satisfies our national security concerns, allows there to be a distinct American TikTok enterprise," Vance said.

WATCH: TikTok bid is 'in active dialogue' with Trump administration.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us