Trump says he is willing to debate Harris multiple times

Former President Donald Trump said he would be willing to debate Vice President Kamala Harris multiple times if she is nominated by the Democratic National Convention as its presidential candidate.

Trump spoke with reporters two days after President Joe Biden in a stunning move dropped out of the election contest and endorsed Harris as his replacement atop the Democratic ticket.

Biden's poor performance in a debate against Trump in late June led to calls on him to exit the 2024 election contest.

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would be willing to debate Vice President Kamala Harris multiple times if she is nominated, as expected, by the Democratic National Convention as the party's presidential candidate.

"I would be willing to do more than one debate, absolutely," Trump said on a call with reporters, two days after President Joe Biden in a stunning move dropped out of the election contest and endorsed Harris as his replacement atop the Democratic ticket.

"Yes, absolutely, I'd want" to debate Harris, the Republican nominee said.

"I think if you're in the Democratic nominee or Republican nominee, you really have an obligation to debate."

"It's very important," said Trump, who was formally nominated last week, two days after narrowly avoiding being killed in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in western Pennsylvania.

Trump previously debated Biden on June 27 when the president was the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Biden's dismal performance in that showdown immediately raised questions about his mental acuity and ability to beat Trump. The debate quickly sparked calls for Biden to step aside and allow another Democratic nominee to take his place.

