Trump says ‘everyone' should keep oil prices lower or they're playing ‘into the hands of the enemy'

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters upon his arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., June 20, 2025.
Ken Cedeno | Reuters

President Donald Trump on Monday demanded that "everyone" needs to "keep oil prices down" or they would play into the hands of the enemy.

Trump's message comes after his decision to bomb Iran's key nuclear sites over the weekend has put the world on edge that the Islamic Republic might target energy supplies in the Middle East.

"EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I'M WATCHING! YOU'RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON'T DO IT!," the president said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

