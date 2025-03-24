Money Report

Trump says countries that purchase oil from Venezuela will pay 25% tariff on any trade with U.S.

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States and stranded in Honduras disembark from a Conviasa Airlines plane upon arrival at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela on March 24, 2025. 
Juan Barreto | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump said countries that purchase oil and gas from Venezuela will face a 25% tariff on the trade those nations have with the U.S.
  • Trump said the tariff will take place April 2.
  • The president accused Venezuela of sending Tren de Aragua gang members to the U.S.

President Donald Trump said Monday that countries which buy oil and gas from Venezuela will face a 25% tariff on any trade those nations have with the United States.

The tariff will take place on April 2, the president said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

U.S. crude oil was up 77 cents, or 1.13%, at $69.05 per barrel by 10:54 am ET. Global benchmark Brent was trading 73 cents, or 1.01%, hither at $72.89 per barrel.

The president accused Venezuela of sending members of the gang Tren de Aragua to U.S. The Trump administration has designed Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

