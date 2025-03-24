Trump says countries that purchase oil from Venezuela will pay 25% tariff on any trade with U.S.

President Donald Trump said countries that purchase oil and gas from Venezuela will face a 25% tariff on the trade those nations have with the U.S.

Trump said the tariff will take place April 2.

The president accused Venezuela of sending Tren de Aragua gang members to the U.S.

The tariff will take place on April 2, the president said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

U.S. crude oil was up 77 cents, or 1.13%, at $69.05 per barrel by 10:54 am ET. Global benchmark Brent was trading 73 cents, or 1.01%, hither at $72.89 per barrel.

The president accused Venezuela of sending members of the gang Tren de Aragua to U.S. The Trump administration has designed Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization.

