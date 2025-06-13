Trump ordered to return control of California National Guard to governor

A federal judge ruled that the federalization of parts of California's National Guard by President Donald Trump was "illegal," and ordered Trump to return control of the Guard to state Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But Judge Charles Breyer stayed his own order from taking effect until 3 p.m. ET on Friday to allow the Trump administration to appeal his decision.

Trump had federalized 4,000 members of the California National Guard, and mobilized another approximately 700 U.S. Marines to respond to protests in Los Angeles against federal immigration enforcement actions.

A federal judge late Thursday ruled that the federalization of parts of California's National Guard by President Donald Trump was "illegal," and ordered Trump to return control of the Guard to state Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But Judge Charles Breyer stayed his own order from taking effect until 3 p.m. ET on Friday to allow the Trump administration to appeal his decision.

Trump had federalized 4,000 members of the California National Guard, and mobilized another approximately 700 U.S. Marines in the past week, to respond to protests in Los Angeles against federal immigration enforcement actions.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Newsom praised the order, which came within hours of a San Francisco federal court hearing where Breyer questioned Trump's rational for the highly unusual actions.

Newsom's office also tweeted a video showing the "Death Star," built by the evil Empire in the "Star Wars" movie series, exploding in space after it was attacked by forces of the Rebel Alliance.

"The court just confirmed what we all know — the military belongs on the battlefield, not on our city streets," Newsom said in a post on X.

"This win is not just for California, but the nation," Newsom wrote. "It's a check on a man whose authoritarian tendencies are increasing by the day. End the illegal militarization of Los Angeles now, @realDonaldTrump. History is watching."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.