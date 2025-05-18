Trump meme coin dinner likely to include mostly non-Americans based on top $TRUMP holders

As the meme coin dinner with President Trump approaches, it appears as if most of the attendees will be people from other countries.

Many wallets for the top holders are tied to international exchanges like Binance that don't service U.S. customers.

The nature of the anonymous wallets raises questions about the true identities and motivations of the token's largest holders.

With President Donald Trump's private dinner for top meme coin holders less than a week away, the leaderboard is awash with crypto wallets that are effectively anonymous.

On May 22, the top 220 $TRUMP holders are invited to a dinner with the president at his Virginia golf club outside of Washington, D.C. The event was announced last month, and the tally closed Monday night.

Documents from blockchain analytics firm Inca Digital that were reviewed by CNBC show where the top 275 $TRUMP token holders send and receive the token. Many are heavily tied to international exchanges like Binance that don't service U.S. customers, an indication that they're likely not U.S. citizens.

An analysis by Bloomberg revealed that 19 of the top 25 wallets are almost certainly owned by individuals operating outside the U.S.

Justin Sun, who openly shared that he bought $75 million worth of the Trump family's World Liberty Financial token — a digital coin where 75% of proceeds go to Trump-related entities — is believed to be at the top of the $TRUMP meme token leaderboard.

Sun, who was born in China, is the crypto entrepreneur behind the Tron blockchain and is in talks with the SEC to resolve civil fraud charges.

A wallet called Sun currently holds more than $18 million worth of $TRUMP, with $4.5 million bought after the dinner contest announcement, according to Bloomberg.

Multiple reports point to the wallet being tied to the Tron founder. A representative for Sun didn't respond to CNBC's request for comment or confirm whether Sun is the wallet owner.

MemeCore, a Singapore-based crypto network that was vocal in its quest to secure a spot at the Trump dinner, landed in second place with an investment of $18 million. An Australian crypto entrepreneur also reportedly made the cut.

The leaderboard points to the token's extreme volatility.

Inca Digital told CNBC that while 560,376 wallets have made a combined $5.2 billion in realized gains on the $TRUMP token, an even larger number — 592,962 wallets — have collectively lost $3.9 billion.

The figures underscore the massive wealth transfer within Trump's crypto ecosystem, where early buyers have seen windfalls while the majority have suffered losses.

Chainalysis and Elliptic, two leading blockchain analytics firms, initially tracked $TRUMP token movements and trading fees. But days after CNBC published a story on the number of crypto wallets that had lost money on the meme coin, the firms said they were too busy with existing clients to continue blockchain analysis of the president's self-branded meme token.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., the ranking member of the Senate Subcommittee on Investigations, warned that the Trump family's growing crypto holdings may serve as a backdoor for foreign and corporate interests seeking access to the president.

Freight Technologies, a Houston-based logistics firm that trades on the Nasdaq and has a market cap of just over $2.3 million, bought $2 million worth of the $TRUMP tokens to influence U.S.-Mexico trade policy, according to a release. CEO Javier Selgas described the move as a strategic push to "champion fair and free trade" across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Freight Technologies finished in 250th place, missing the cut for the dinner.

The $TRUMP token, 80% of which is controlled by the Trump Organization and affiliated entities, has become the centerpiece of Trump's expanding crypto empire.

The meme coin debuted in January just ahead of the inauguration and soared to a $15 billion market cap almost instantly, fueled by President Trump's posts on Truth Social and X declaring, "It's time to celebrate everything we stand for: WINNING!"

But within days, the token lost most of its value. A brief revival in April saw it surge 50% on news of the dinner, pushing its market cap to $2.7 billion, before it again dropped.

The White House told CNBC that Trump's assets are held in a trust managed by his children, and there are "no conflicts of interest."

