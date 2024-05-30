Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Media shares tumble after Donald Trump found guilty on 34 felony counts

By Josephine Rozzelle,CNBC

Rafael Henrique | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Trump Media shares fell in extended trading after the company's largest shareholder, former President Donald Trump, was found guilty of all 34 felony counts in his New York criminal trial.
  • The stock slid as much as 15% after the verdict was read in the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president.

Trump Media shares fell as much as 15% in extended trading on Thursday after a New York jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his criminal hush money trial.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The stock, which trades under the ticker "DJT," recovered slightly as trading continued, but remained down about 9% in the early evening.

The former president owns 65% of the company's shares.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Trump Media, which owns the Truth Social app, merged with shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. in late March. The stock surged and then plunged.

The company has a market cap of about $9 billion, based almost entirely on Trump's brand and his massive personal following. Trump Media reported a net loss in the first quarter of $327.6 million on less than $1 million in revenue.



Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Cramer says enterprise software sector's prominence may be winding down

news 38 mins ago

Jeep reveals all-electric Wagoneer S in EV offensive, starting at $72,000

WATCH: Pres. Trump after guilty verdict

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us