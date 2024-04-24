Trump Media CEO urges House GOP leaders to probe possible ‘manipulation' of DJT stock

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes sent a letter to allies on Capitol Hill to press them to investigate potential manipulation of his company's stock.

Nunes asked Republican lawmakers to probe "anomalous trading" of the stock, which trades under the ticker DJT on the Nasdaq.

The stock price has lost more than half of its value since its trading debut and continues to trend down in volatile sessions.

The company, which created the Truth Social app, is majority-owned by former President Donald Trump.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes on Tuesday urged House Republican committee leaders to investigate possible "unlawful manipulation" of the company's stock.

Nunes, himself a former House GOP chair, in a letter asked them to probe "anomalous trading" of the stock in order to gauge the extent of the alleged manipulation and "whether any laws including RICO statutes and tax evasion laws were violated."

The request doubles down on Nunes' claim that Trump Media, which trades under the ticker DJT, is the apparent victim of "naked" short selling, the practice of selling a company's shares without first borrowing them for that purpose.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Trump Media, which began trading on the Nasdaq on March 26 after completing a lengthy public merger, was far and away the most expensive U.S. stock to short as of early April.

Brokers therefore "have a significant financial incentive to lend non-existent shares," Nunes wrote.

The probe is necessary to protect the company's shareholders and to ensure that "the perpetrators of any illegal activity can be held to account," he wrote.

The CEO addressed the letter to four House committee leaders: Financial Services Chairman Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

Spokespeople for the four chairmen did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment on Nunes' letter.

The letter comes as the stock price of Trump Media, which created the social media app Truth Social and is majority-owned by former President Donald Trump, continues to trend down in volatile trading sessions.

DJT shot up in its trading debut and has touched a high of nearly $80 a share, but it has since lost more than half of that value.

The stock dropped nearly 5% early Wednesday but turned positive before noon, trading around $33 per share.

The letter from Nunes also escalates a feud with Citadel Securities, the capital markets firm founded by GOP megadonor Ken Griffin.

Nunes referenced Citadel Securities in an April 18 letter to Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman, warning that DJT "appears on Nasdaq's 'Reg SHO threshold list,' which is indicative of unlawful trading activity." He referenced Citadel Securities again in the new letter he sent to Congress.

The Reg, or Regulation, SHO list was designed to monitor short sales and flag potentially problematic failures to deliver securities to parties in a transaction. But "there are many justifiable reasons why broker-dealers do not or cannot deliver securities on the settlement date," the SEC notes on its website.

Nunes told Friedman in his letter that more than 60% of DJT shares have been traded by just four market participants, including Citadel Securities.

The firm responded with a statement blasting Nunes as "the proverbial loser who tries to blame 'naked short selling' for his falling stock price."

"Nunes is exactly the type of person Donald Trump would have fired on [The] Apprentice," a spokesperson for Citadel Securities added in that statement Friday.

A spokeswoman for Trump Media shot back: "Citadel Securities, a corporate behemoth that has been fined and censured for an incredibly wide range of offenses including issues related to naked short selling, and is world famous for screwing over everyday retail investors at the behest of other corporations, is the last company on earth that should lecture anyone on 'integrity.'"

A representative for Citadel Securities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.